After the fire in Crans-Montana, a grandfather is asking the public for information about the fate of his granddaughter. 22-year-old Émilie has been missing since New Year's Eve. Her family lives between hope and fear.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 22-year-old Émilie has been missing since the fire in Crans-Montana.

Her grandfather has made an emotional appeal to the public for witnesses.

The family is hoping for information from hospitals or eyewitnesses. Show more

The uncertainty is almost unbearable. Since the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, there has been no trace of 22-year-old Émilie. Her grandfather Pierre Pralong made an urgent appeal to the public on Thursday evening. He asked anyone who may have seen his granddaughter in the bar to come forward, as reported by the French news channel BFMTV.

Émilie had spent New Year's Eve in the bar with two friends. She has not responded to any calls or messages since the fire broke out. The family had tried to reach her immediately after the accident - so far without success. "Give us information. Call me, call the grandfather," Pralong said in the interview.

The older man described the situation as a "very hard test" for the family. The sudden uncertainty was hard to bear, he said. "She led a serious life - and the next day she was no longer there," he said, according to BFMTV. The relationship with his granddaughter was close, characterized by trust and closeness.

Moved sympathy in Crans-Montana

Despite the fear, the family is holding on to hope. "We always hope. Hope helps us get through every trial," said Pralong. He hoped that Émilie would be treated "somewhere in a hospital". At the same time, he emphasized that you also have to be prepared to face a possible terrible reality. "We must not dream, we must remain realistic," he said.

The grandfather was particularly moved by the outpouring of sympathy in Crans-Montana. At the memorial service for the victims, people came up to him who knew about his granddaughter's story. "In the end, I comforted the people who were crying," said Pralong.

According to the authorities, around 40 people died in the fire on New Year's Eve and around 115 were injured. Numerous people are still missing. Identifying the victims is proving difficult and is likely to take some time.