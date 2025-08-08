  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Vacation trip escalates Grandpa wants to drown daughter-in-law in the pool - 9-year-old intervenes

Lea Oetiker

8.8.2025

A man and his daughter-in-law argued in the pool and he tried to drown her.
A man and his daughter-in-law argued in the pool and he tried to drown her.
IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

During an argument in the pool, a man tried to drown his daughter-in-law. His 9-year-old granddaughter intervened and saved her mother.

08.08.2025, 12:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Last Sunday, 62-year-old Mark G. was arrested in Florida for trying to drown his daughter-in-law in a pool.
  • The woman's 9-year-old daughter intervened and neighbors alerted police, stopping the crime.
  • Mark G. is charged with attempted murder.
Show more

Last Sunday, 62-year-old Mark G. was arrested during a trip to Florida. The reason: He tried to drown his daughter-in-law, as reported by "CNN".

The two were arguing in the pool over his grandchildren, according to Polk County police. "G. is accused of repeatedly pushing and holding the victim's head underwater, preventing her from breathing," the sheriff's office states. "The victim's 9-year-old daughter jumped into the pool to stop G. from drowning her mother," it continues.

The Englishman only stopped when two sisters from a neighboring vacation home told the arguing parties that they had alerted the police, the daughter-in-law later testified.

Mark G. was arrested after the incident and charged with attempted murder, police said.

Sheriff Grady Judd is pleased that Polk County attracts visitors from all over the world. At the same time, he expects them to behave decently during their vacation - just as he demands of longtime residents. "Because Mr. G. was unable to control his anger, he may spend much more time in Florida than he anticipated," the sheriff continued.

More on the topic

Indictment. 56-year-old man in Arbon TG charged with attempted murder

Indictment56-year-old man in Arbon TG charged with attempted murder