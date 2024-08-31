Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos. Keystone (Archivbild)

For days, authorities in the Greek port city of Volos have been collecting tons of dead fish. Now the city has declared a state of emergency. The environmental disaster is the result of last year's floods.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Greek port city of Volos has declared a state of emergency due to huge quantities of dead fish in its waters.

The environmental disaster is the result of flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the Thessaly region last year.

On Tuesday alone, helpers collected 57 tons of dead fish from beaches around Volos, and the clean-up work continued on Saturday. Show more

A state of emergency has been declared in the Greek port city of Volos due to huge quantities of dead fish in its waters. The measure, which is valid for one month, is intended to provide state support for the clean-up around the city.

The environmental disaster is the result of flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the Thessaly region last year, as the ANA news agency reported on Saturday. A lake that had been drained decades ago filled with water and flooded large areas. Since then, the water in the lake has sunk drastically and the freshwater fish living there were carried by rivers towards Volos and finally into the Pagasitic Gulf, where they died in the salt water.

On Tuesday alone, helpers had collected 57 tons of dead fish from beaches around Volos, and the clean-up work continued on Saturday. Special nets were installed at the mouth of the Xiria River to hold back the huge quantities of dead fish.

SDA