The marine zoo chapter should actually be over - but two orcas are still living in precarious conditions at Marineland Antibes in France. Animal rights activists are sounding the alarm.

Sven Ziegler

Five months after the official closure of Marineland Antibes in the south of France, there is still no end to captivity at what was once Europe's largest marine zoo: the two orcas Wikie and Keijo are still living in a tank at the closed park - in increasingly precarious conditions. This is shown by recent images from the animal welfare organization Tidebreakers, which report algae-covered water surfaces and dirty pools.

The park closed its doors for good on January 5 after years of criticism regarding the keeping of large marine mammals. For many animal rights activists, this was a glimmer of hope: a symbol for the end of orca shows on the European mainland. But the reality is different.

Aerial photos now show that green slime has formed at the edge of the pool. Another pool is only half full with brownish discolored water. The twelve remaining dolphins are apparently also swimming in pools with heavy algae infestation.

According to Tidebreakers, the animals are given food but no activity - a situation that experts say can cause long-term psychological damage.

"We know that the water quality is poor and getting worse," Tidebreakers co-founder Marketa Schusterova told the British Mirror. There is great concern that health problems will soon arise - in the worst case scenario, with the consequence that the animals will have to be euthanized before any relocation takes place.

Relocation more complicated than expected

Relocation is more complicated than expected. A return to the ocean is out of the question, as both animals were born in captivity. A planned takeover by the Loro Parque marine park on Tenerife failed - according to media reports, the tanks there do not meet the minimum requirements for species-appropriate husbandry. Other parks have also not shown any interest so far.

As an alternative, animal rights activists suggest a protected marine sanctuary - for example on the Canadian coast, initiated by the Whale Sanctuary Project. However, this facility is still under construction. Tidebreakers warns that the animals could be seriously ill by the time it is completed.

According to Schusterova, an interim solution would be a temporary special pool that meets the needs of the orcas. However, there is as yet no clarity on financing and feasibility.

Until then, Wikie and Keijo are under the protection of the remaining Marineland staff. The park's management has confirmed to the media that a solution is urgently needed - but there is no prospect of one.