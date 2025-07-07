Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to conspiracy theories. Now the Republican wants to introduce a bill that bans the manipulation of the weather. Florida already has one.

Philipp Dahm

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to ban the manipulation of the weather, she proposes in parallel to the flash floods in Texas.

In the fall, Greene had already written that "they" were controlling the weather and that it would be "ridiculous" to deny it.

A similar law was passed in Florida at the end of June.

One expert explains that Greene and Co. are comparing apples with oranges. Show more

In Texas, a disaster looms on the American national holiday on July 4, when heavy rains set in that will claim at least 82 lives over the next two days.

On July 5, Marjorie Taylor Greene announces a new legislative initiative: "I am introducing a bill that would prohibit the injection, release or dispersal of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere to alter the weather, temperature, climate or intensity of sunlight," she writes on X. And: "This will be a criminal offense".

She had been "researching weather modification for months": "We need to end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering. This is not normal. No person, no company, no institution and no government should ever be allowed to alter our weather by any means!"

"Ridiculous when someone says it's not possible"

Does the Republican really believe that dark forces control the sun, rain and storms? The 51-year-old makes her opinion very clear on October 4, 2024: "Yes, they control the weather," she writes on X. "It's ridiculous for someone to lie and say it's not possible."

Here’s some pictures of the government transporting chemtrails to an Air Force base. pic.twitter.com/SV35tT052z — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) October 4, 2024

Even then, her statement was met with resistance: although X has abolished the verification of posts, other users added under Green's tweet that it was possible to create localized artificial rain by "vaccinating" clouds, but that no major storms or hurricanes could be caused.

The congresswoman from Georgia writes that her bill is similar to Florida's Senate Bill 56: This was passed at the end of June and prohibits weather modification or geoengineering under threat of a $100,000 fine.

"They put two and two together and come up with 17"

Mick West from the scientific organization Committee of Skeptical Inquiry believes that there is a mix-up: "The most important thing is that inoculating clouds does not leave any traces in the air. What people point to in the air and what they see are contrails."

Contentious and controversial: Marjorie Taylor Greene. KEYSTONE

West tells CBS that some people hear of conspiracy theories about chemtrails and weather modification. "Then they discovered that there's this thing called cloud seeding, which is actually weather modification. And then they put two and two together and come up with 17."

I’m introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release or dispersion of stupidity into Congress https://t.co/U3rmx5RIfP — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 5, 2025

Cloud inoculation has been around for 80 years and the data shows that the method has no negative consequences. A Democratic congressman from Florida is less gracious with Greene and other skeptics: "I'm introducing a bill that would ban the injection, release or distribution of stupidity in Congress."

Approval comes from the Secretary of Health and Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy is in favor of "prohibiting us from geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waters and our landscapes with toxins."