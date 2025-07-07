In Texas, a disaster looms on the American national holiday on July 4, when heavy rains set in that will claim at least 82 lives over the next two days.
On July 5, Marjorie Taylor Greene announces a new legislative initiative: "I am introducing a bill that would prohibit the injection, release or dispersal of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere to alter the weather, temperature, climate or intensity of sunlight," she writes on X. And: "This will be a criminal offense".
She had been "researching weather modification for months": "We need to end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering. This is not normal. No person, no company, no institution and no government should ever be allowed to alter our weather by any means!"
"Ridiculous when someone says it's not possible"
Does the Republican really believe that dark forces control the sun, rain and storms? The 51-year-old makes her opinion very clear on October 4, 2024: "Yes, they control the weather," she writes on X. "It's ridiculous for someone to lie and say it's not possible."
Even then, her statement was met with resistance: although X has abolished the verification of posts, other users added under Green's tweet that it was possible to create localized artificial rain by "vaccinating" clouds, but that no major storms or hurricanes could be caused.
The congresswoman from Georgia writes that her bill is similar to Florida's Senate Bill 56: This was passed at the end of June and prohibits weather modification or geoengineering under threat of a $100,000 fine.
"They put two and two together and come up with 17"
Mick West from the scientific organization Committee of Skeptical Inquiry believes that there is a mix-up: "The most important thing is that inoculating clouds does not leave any traces in the air. What people point to in the air and what they see are contrails."
West tells CBS that some people hear of conspiracy theories about chemtrails and weather modification. "Then they discovered that there's this thing called cloud seeding, which is actually weather modification. And then they put two and two together and come up with 17."
I’m introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release or dispersion of stupidity into Congress https://t.co/U3rmx5RIfP
Cloud inoculation has been around for 80 years and the data shows that the method has no negative consequences. A Democratic congressman from Florida is less gracious with Greene and other skeptics: "I'm introducing a bill that would ban the injection, release or distribution of stupidity in Congress."
Approval comes from the Secretary of Health and Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy is in favor of "prohibiting us from geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waters and our landscapes with toxins."