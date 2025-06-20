Jens-Frederik Nielsen is 33 years old and is considered a bridge builder. KEYSTONE

Jens-Frederik Nielsen is the youngest head of government in Greenland. He is uniting his country against Donald Trump's takeover plans and fighting for a self-determined future. Who is the man who doesn't want to leave his country to the US president?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At 33, Jens-Frederik Nielsen has been Greenland's youngest head of government since April 2025.

He leads a historic four-party coalition.

Nielsen is also the focus of international attention as he opposes US President Donald Trump's takeover plans.

Who is the politician? Show more

If you scroll through Jens-Frederik Nielsen's Instagram profile, you can see pictures of him with the Danish Prime Minister, him at a demonstration, him laughing with people from Greenland, him with the press, him hunting.

His public appearance appears open and approachable - but the challenges that Nielsen has to face are anything but everyday. Nielsen has been at the center of international attention ever since US President Donald Trump expressed interest in Greenland on several occasions.

Who is the man who doesn't want to leave his country to Trump?

"Nielsen makes an excellent reindeer in the oven"

Nielsen grew up in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. His mother is from the island, his father is from Denmark. He is the youngest of four children.

His childhood was free, an older sister told the magazine "Spiegel", adding that they played outside a lot. Their father used to work as a fisherman. They were not a very political family, but they always knew what was going on in the world.

Nielsen is also a hunter. He hunts the animals he catches himself. "Nielsen makes an excellent reindeer in the oven," a friend tells the magazine.

But anyone who thinks of Nielsen must also think of sport. His name is inextricably linked with badminton in Greenland. A member of the national team since 2009, Nielsen has won numerous titles, including several Greenlandic championships and gold at the 2023 Iceland Games.

Comeback of the demokraatit

Nielsen is also a badminton champion. He also studied social sciences, trained as a real estate agent and made a career for himself in the social-liberal Demokraatit party.

In 2020, Nielsen unexpectedly became Minister for Economic Affairs and Natural Resources. Shortly afterwards, the party elected him unopposed as party leader.

Nielsen led the party through difficult times, including a withdrawal from the government and an election defeat in 2021. He made a comeback in the 2025 election. Demokraatit won 29.9 percent of the vote, compared to 9.1 percent in the last election in 2021. On April 7, Nielsen was finally sworn in as head of government. "A little earlier than expected," says Nielsen to Der Spiegel, "but I was never afraid of responsibility."

Jens-Frederik Nielsen when he won the elections in mid-March 2025. KEYSTONE

Demokraatit is a socially liberal party. In its election manifesto, independence from the former colonial power Denmark is the "ultimate goal". But: "We don't want independence tomorrow, we want a good basis," explains Nielsen. He is described as ambitious and stubborn, but friendly in his dealings.

Trump wants Greenland, Nielsen doesn't want Trump

Due to US President Donald Trump's claim to Greenland, special attention was paid to the election. Trump justifies his ambitions with US security interests and also wants to claim the mineral resources there for himself. According to a survey, the vast majority of Greenlanders rejected the idea of becoming part of the USA.

In mid-March, Jens-Frederik Nielsen organized one of the largest protest marches in Nuuk and led around 1000 residents of the city to the US consulate. The demonstrators held up signs with slogans such as "Yankee go home!".

US Vice President JD Vance visits the US space base Pituffik in Greenland at the end of March. Jim Watson/AFP Pool via AP/dpa

Nielsen described this gathering as one of the most significant protest actions in Greenland's history. He explained that the outrage was understandable, as the same demands were repeatedly heard from the USA in an inappropriate tone.

As recently as the fall, the party was flirting with an association agreement with the US, similar to what the Marshall Islands or Palau have done, but when Donald Trump came out with takeover threats and promises of wealth for Greenland, many people felt this was presumptuous and overbearing - reminiscent of colonial behavior.

An unprecedented four-party coalition

Nielsen responded to Trump with an unprecedented four-party coalition. Only the Naleraq party, which has spoken out in favor of a rapid rapprochement with America, is now in opposition. Nielsen forged the coalition in order to be able to withstand American pressure with as many votes as possible.

Although there are substantive differences between the parties in Greenland in many areas, Trump's threats are bringing the parties closer together.

At recent demonstrations, Greenlanders have made it clear what they think of Trump's booing. (archive image) Christian Klindt Soelbeck/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP/dpa

"So far, we've only heard about the intentions through the press," Nielsen recently told Der Spiegel. He is just as familiar with the reports about US espionage activities in Greenland as he is with the Trump administration's calculations about the potential costs of taking control of the island. "What is certain is that it has often been said that someone wants our land. We take that seriously. Greenland is not real estate," Nielsen continued.

Greenland belongs to the inhabitants

The Prime Minister emphasizes that Greenland is open to economic partnerships with Western countries, but is not for sale. He does not rule out cooperation with the USA, but only under conditions that Greenland itself sets. The land belongs to its inhabitants and is not for sale.

It is not known whether he has spoken to Trump personally. "No comment", he says to the magazine.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen is many things. Politician, sportsman, hunter and bridge builder between different opinions. In his private life, he is a husband and father of two daughters. Some sources also mention three children. He is a calm and thoughtful guy, someone who can keep a cool head even in difficult situations.