According to a scientific analysis, more and more people are fleeing natural disasters. The number of internally displaced persons due to natural disasters and extreme weather events rose significantly last year to 13.6 million, according to a study by the University of Hamburg commissioned by Greenpeace. According to the study, climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

ARCHIVE – People affected by flooding climb out of a rescue boat belonging to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with their belongings after heavy monsoon rains, on a flooded street in Guwahati, India. Photo: Anupam Nath/AP/dpa

In 2024, the figure was still 9.9 million people. The study draws on figures from the renowned Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC). Internally displaced persons are defined as people who are fleeing within their own country. According to the study, people in the Global South are particularly affected.

Cuts to Development Aid Exacerbate the Crisis

In addition, war and violence have reached their highest levels since the end of World War II. At the same time, the global budget for development and humanitarian aid in 2025 was cut by nearly a quarter ($175 billion) compared to the previous year. This is one of the reasons why, last year, a total of 82.2 million people worldwide (2024: 83.5 million) were not living in their home villages and cities.

Afghanistan – Involuntary Return to a Humanitarian Crisis

The study cites Afghanistan as an example. There, melting glaciers in the Himalayas threatened the supply of drinking water and agricultural irrigation. Extreme droughts were followed by catastrophic flash floods. As a result, people were forced to leave their homes. According to the study, Kabul is at risk of becoming the first major city in the world to lose its drinking water supply.

“Afghanistan is among the countries most severely affected by the consequences of climate change. The country is also prone to frequent earthquakes,” the study states.

People must also cope with the consequences of decades of war and political unrest, fragile economic conditions, and the Taliban’s oppressive rule.

Call for Action

“While families in the Global South are losing their homes to climate disasters, wealthy nations are cutting aid,” said Fawad Durrani, a migration expert at Greenpeace. Industrialized nations must reduce their emissions more quickly and invest more heavily in helping countries particularly affected by climate change adapt to its consequences.