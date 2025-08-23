Too expensive, too dependent on authoritarian states and dangerous for the population: the Greens are calling for a definitive exit from nuclear energy. Archivbild: sda

At their delegates' meeting in Vicques in the canton of Jura on Saturday, the Greens passed a resolution calling for a definitive exit from nuclear energy. They also called for a vote in favor of the E-ID.

Among the various forms of renewable energy, solar energy has the greatest potential, according to the party.

The Greens also called for the adoption of the E-ID (digital, electronic ID card), which will be put to the vote on September 28. Show more

The unanimously adopted resolution opposes the "Stop Blackout" initiative and the counter-proposal. The latter wants to lift the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants. "It takes Switzerland back to the past," said the Greens in their resolution.

Nuclear power plants, on the other hand, are too expensive, too dependent on authoritarian states and dangerous for the population, while at the same time producing waste that remains radioactive for hundreds of thousands of years.

Support for E-ID

The Greens also called for the adoption of the E-ID (digital, electronic ID card), which will be put to the vote on September 28. Fribourg National Councillor Gerhard Andrey pointed out in particular that this solution is voluntary. "If I use the E-ID, nobody knows what I do with it: neither the state, nor Facebook, nor Google."

The delegates also supported the Future Initiative, but rejected the Citizen Service Initiative. Both initiatives will be put to the vote on November 30.

Plan against heatwaves

The party's heatwave plan was also presented to the delegates. Based on the observation that increasingly extreme heatwaves endanger public health, weaken ecosystems, exacerbate social inequalities and threaten the food security of the population, the Greens are promoting a whole range of measures with this plan.

These include, in particular, cooling cities and conurbations, protecting public health, adapting working conditions in hot weather and protecting water bodies.

"Heatwaves kill", said Léonore Porchet, member of the Vaud National Council. They hit people in precarious living conditions particularly hard, as they have fewer opportunities to protect themselves from the heat.

"We Greens are calling for urgent measures to effectively protect the population: shady areas in overheated cities, more trees and pocket parks, a ban on outdoor work in excessive heat and, of course, a determined fight against the causes of global warming," emphasized Zurich National Councillor Balthasar Glättli. In the heat plan, the Greens also call for rent reductions if apartments do not offer effective protection against heat.

Frontal attack on the Federal Council

In her inaugural speech as party president, Lisa Mazzone criticized what she saw as the neoliberal policy of the Federal Council, which is supported by the "bourgeois majority" and has "systematically positioned itself on the wrong side of history", as she said with regard to Switzerland's policy towards China, the USA and Israel.

The tariffs of 39 percent imposed by the USA on Switzerland were a direct consequence of the economic model promoted by the right, she said. The Geneva native also said that she was "ashamed" of the Federal Council. It has "still not been able to clearly condemn Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip".

Mazzone also called for measures against femicide. Switzerland must finally make the safety of women a priority.