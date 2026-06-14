The SVP has regained its seat in the Basel-Landschaft government. Its candidate, Matthias Liechti, won the by-election on Sunday against Philipp Schoch of the Greens, according to the State Chancellery.

Matthias Liechti of the SVP becomes the new member of the Basel-Landschaft cantonal government. (File photo)

According to the final results from the State Chancellery, Liechti received 45,896 votes, 230 more than the absolute majority. After all 86 municipalities in Basel-Landschaft had been counted, Green Party candidate Schoch received 44,732 votes. The absolute majority was 45,661 votes. Voter turnout was 49.7 percent.

As a result, the Greens lose their seat on the five-member Basel-Landschaft government, which they have held since 2011. Their Director of Construction and Environmental Protection, Isaac Reber, will step down at the end of September.

Two attempts by the SVP failed

The SVP succeeded in regaining its seat on the government with Cantonal Councilor Liechti. Since July 2023, the party with the largest voter base in the Basel-Landschaft region had not been represented in the government. Its last member of the cantonal government, Thomas Weber, Director of Economic Affairs and Health, had not stood for re-election at that time. Thomi Jourdan (EVP) was elected as his successor; SVP candidate and National Council member Sandra Sollberger failed to win the seat.

In 2025, Caroline Mall also failed to bring the SVP back into the government. At that time, Monica Gschwind (FDP), Director of Education, Culture, and Sports, had resigned. The Liberals were able to defend the seat with Markus Eigenmann.