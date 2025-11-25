  1. Residential Customers
Protest action in Venice Greta Thunberg dyes Grand Canal green - city throws her out

ai-scrape

25.11.2025 - 13:45

On Saturday, Greta Thunberg and other activists staged a protest in Venice, coloring the Grand Canal neon green. This led to a fine and a temporary ban from the city for Thunberg.

25.11.2025, 13:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Greta Thunberg and activists from the group Extinction Rebellion colored the Grand Canal in Venice neon green to protest against environmental destruction.
  • The action resulted in a fine and a 48-hour city ban for Thunberg, while other forms of protest such as a silent march were carried out.
  • Politicians such as the regional governor criticized the action as disrespectful, while some tourists supported it as a legitimate climate protest.
Show more

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has once again made headlines in Italy. Together with the group "Extinction Rebellion", she painted the Grand Canal in Venice bright green on Saturday, November 22 - as a protest against the consequences of climate change.

The action was not without consequences: Thunberg collected a fine of 150 euros and was also banned from entering the lagoon city for 48 hours.

While Thunberg has attracted less attention in recent months for her climate protests and more for her controversial views on Israel, this action was another attempt to bring the issue of climate change to the fore. The activists also unfurled a banner reading "Stop Ecocide" on the Rialto Bridge. Thunberg wore a Palestinian kufiya, which is common in certain political circles.

In addition to coloring the canal, the activists also carried out a silent protest march. Wrapped in red robes and covered with veils, they moved silently through the streets and bridges of the lagoon city, passing numerous tourists. This type of protest has already been staged in Great Britain.

Protest action criticized by Veneto's governor

The action took place on the weekend of the conclusion of the UN Climate Change Conference COP30 in Belém, Brazil. "Extinction Rebellion" reported that similar protests took place simultaneously in ten other Italian cities, including Genoa, Padua, Turin, Bologna and Taranto.

Luca Zaia, the governor of the Veneto region, to which Venice belongs, criticized the action as disrespectful to the city and its fragile history. He expressed concerns that the action could have a negative impact on the environment, despite the supposedly environmentally friendly paint.

However, some tourists who witnessed the protest action showed understanding and described it as a legitimate attempt to draw attention to the failure of international politics to protect the climate.

