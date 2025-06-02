Greta Thunberg is currently on a sailing ship heading for Gaza. Screenshot X

Greta Thunberg and 11 other activists want to sail to the Gaza Strip with relief supplies in the hope of drawing attention to the humanitarian situation.

The ship left the port of Catania in Sicily on Sunday.

Baby food and medical supplies are to be on board. Show more

A group of activists have set themselves the goal of reaching the Gaza Strip on a sailing ship. They want to deliver urgently needed relief supplies.

Among the twelve activists on board the "Madleen" is Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (22). The ship set sail from the port of Catania in Sicily on Sunday, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

The activists had announced that they wanted to use the ship to "break Israel's illegal siege" of the coastal strip and bring "humanitarian aid, hope and solidarity to Gaza". Baby food and medical supplies are to be on board. According to the group, its action is intended to draw international attention to the humanitarian situation on the ground.

“We are watching a systematic starvation of 2 million people. A live-streamed genocide and the world's silence is deadly. That is why we have to keep trying everything we can, even if the odds are against us.”



Zeteo contributor @GretaThunberg shares moments from the Madleen. pic.twitter.com/uaSCzf8Alt — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) May 31, 2025

Ship burned down a month ago

A month ago, activists tried to draw attention to the situation in the Gaza Strip. At that time, one of their ships caught fire near Malta. While the activists spoke of a drone attack, the Maltese government rejected this claim.

Greta Thunberg, who has long campaigned for climate protection, also wanted to be on board for this earlier action. The 22-year-old has recently become increasingly committed to the rights of Palestinians and regularly criticizes Israeli policy in the Gaza conflict.

Israel recently eased the blockade on food, medicine and other vital goods entering the Gaza Strip. The blockade is intended to exert pressure on Hamas in order to secure the release of hostages.