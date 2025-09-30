The Megapark is one of the most famous attractions. Clara Margais/dpa

Incidents involving tourists are anything but rare on the Ballermann - now a German employee of a well-known music and beer garden on the Playa was the victim of a brutal attack.

DPA dpa

Police on Mallorca have arrested six holidaymakers who allegedly knocked a German employee of the Playa cult venue Megapark unconscious. The incident took place on Saturday night in the famous beer garden on the so-called Ballermann, according to the national police on the Spanish Mediterranean island.

The 48-year-old German suffered four vertebral fractures, but did not require hospital treatment. The victim had recognized the six suspected attackers "without any doubt" during a line-up, it said. The suspects were four Austrians and two Bosnians, reported the newspaper "Diario de Mallorca".

Suspects fled - but were quickly tracked down

The emergency call was received by the police at 1.40 am on Saturday. Staff at the bar told officers that six guests had attacked the German man in charge of the room. The victim was still unconscious on the floor at the time. When the German regained consciousness before the ambulance arrived, he said that he had previously asked the group to behave better. He was then attacked.

The suspects initially fled after the attack, but were quickly tracked down by the police in a nearby hotel on the basis of witness statements. According to the "Policía Nacional", two of the men had facial injuries that were presumably caused by the brawl.