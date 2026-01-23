Pipelines to the Red Sea or the Mediterranean: The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is driving Gulf states to move forward with plans to export their oil via alternative routes. But that costs time and money.

Merchant ships and oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on June 21, 2026, prior to the brief ceasefire between Iran and the United States, which made it possible to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is currently blocked again.

Here's what it's all about The war in Iran highlights the dependence of the global oil trade on the Strait of Hormuz.

The Gulf states are therefore building new pipelines to ports on the Red Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and the Mediterranean Sea.

The new routes reduce the risk of a blockade, but remain more expensive and vulnerable to attacks Summary created with

Before the Iran War, about 15 million barrels of oil—nearly 2.4 billion liters—passed through the Strait of Hormuz every day. With the blockade of the strait, supplies are running short on the world market, and prices are skyrocketing. The search for alternatives is underway.

The war served as a wake-up call for oil producers to reduce their dependence on a single transit point. Countries around the Persian Gulf are therefore planning to invest billions in pipelines that will allow them to reroute oil to ports on the Red Sea, in the Gulf of Oman, or on the Mediterranean. According to information from governments, oil companies, and analysts, at least seven major pipeline projects are under construction, in the planning phase, or at least under discussion.

To the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman

A pipeline that Saudi Arabia built back in the 1980s—at the time out of fear that Tehran might disrupt shipping traffic through the strait during the Iran-Iraq War—could help mitigate the impact of the blockade to some extent. The East-West Pipeline transports oil across the desert from a facility in Abkaik to the Red Sea. At the port of Janbu, it is loaded onto tankers that either head for the Suez Canal or south toward the Arabian Sea.

A busy bottleneck before the blockade: On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Hapag-Lloyd employees in Hamburg monitor the status of cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz on a screen. Associated Press

The United Arab Emirates has recently been sending more oil to the port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, which is located about 145 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the two pipelines combined had spare capacity of about 3.5 to 5.5 million barrels per day before the war began. Now they are operating at near full capacity.

Meanwhile, the state-owned oil company of Abu Dhabi, one of the seven emirates, is pushing ahead with the construction of a 2.5 billion Swiss franc, 300-kilometer-long pipeline to Fujairah, which is to run parallel to an existing one. It is expected to increase the flow of oil to the port city by more than 1.2 million barrels per day. The project, which began before the war, is scheduled to be completed by early next year.

To Mediterranean ports in Turkey and Syria

Iraq is so heavily dependent on the Strait of Hormuz that it has had to cut back its production. Under pressure, it is now pushing ahead with plans to develop alternative export routes for its southern oil fields. To this end, the Iraqi government—which derives about 90 percent of its revenue from oil sales—is pursuing pipeline projects in collaboration with U.S. companies. One of these projects involves a route from an oil terminal in Basra to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, with a branch line to the Syrian Mediterranean port of Baniyas.

In addition, talks are underway with Jordan to move forward with long-discussed plans for a pipeline from Basra to Aqaba. From there, the oil could be transported further across the Red Sea.

According to estimates by the investment bank Goldman Sachs, the new projects designed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz could enable the transport of an additional 3.8 million barrels of oil per day by the end of next year. By the end of 2028, that figure could rise to 7.3 million barrels per day. In total, around 60 percent of pre-war exports from the Gulf states—amounting to 23 million barrels per day—could then be transported without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Risk of a blockade in the Red Sea as well

However, these alternative routes cost time and money. Pipelines from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean mean a significantly longer delivery route for Asian countries, especially if the transport then goes around the southern tip of Africa.

However, the route through Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea is not without risks either. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen declared a blockade against Saudi-linked ships in response to the Saudi blockade and an attack on the airport in Sanaa. On Thursday, they claimed responsibility for attacks on the two Saudi tankers, the Encelia and the Layla. According to their own statements, both ships caught fire.

Furthermore, the pipelines are not immune to attacks. The Houthi militia demonstrated this a few years ago when they paralyzed the Saudi East-West Pipeline with a drone attack.

Another sticking point: Oil pipelines are no solution to supply bottlenecks involving liquefied natural gas (LNG), which must be transported by ship. Before the Iran War, about one-fifth of the world’s LNG passed through the Strait of Hormuz, much of it from Qatar bound for Asia.