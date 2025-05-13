Officers of the Lausanne Metropolitan Police in action against drug-related crime. (archive picture) sda

A dubious honor for Lausanne municipal councillor Ilias Panchard: he was awarded the "Rusty Paragraph" invective prize for his proposal to disarm the city's police officers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ilias Panchard, a member of the Lausanne municipal parliament, would probably have gladly done without this prize: The politician was awarded the "Rusty Paragraph" by IG Freiheit.

Panchard had proposed disarming the Lausanne city police.

The invective prize is awarded to the "most unnecessary initiative", "the stupidest law" or the "most bureaucratic project" of the year. Show more

The "Rusty Paragraph" from IG Freiheit in 2025 goes to the proposal to disarm the Lausanne municipal police in the local city parliament.

The proposal by Lausanne municipal parliamentarian Ilias Panchard to disarm the police received 44% of the votes in an online vote, as the civic-minded interest group announced on Monday after the award ceremony.

Green politician Ilias Panchard had proposed that only police officers who have to intervene in violent crimes or shootings should be allowed to carry a weapon. Much to the displeasure of the police and the city government, he received majority support.

Car ban and wheeled suitcase ban complete the podium

André Odermatt, the head of building in the city of Zurich, landed in second place with 19 percent of the votes because Zurich's housing policy stipulates that tenants must refrain from using a car when renting an apartment in a municipal housing estate. The IG also criticized the high maximum income.

Lucerne National Councillor David Roth (SP/LU) came third with 16% of the vote because he had proposed a ban on wheeled suitcases and other restrictions on overtourism in the city parliament of the tourist metropolis on Lake Lucerne.

According to the press release, the 19th award ceremony took place in Zurich in front of around 350 guests. The IG has been awarding the "Schmähpreise" since 2007 and honors the "most unnecessary initiative", "the stupidest law" or the "most bureaucratic project". The organization is chaired by Zurich SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz.