There was a large-scale police operation in the western German city of Dortmund on Wednesday night. (archive picture) Keystone

A gunman who shot a policeman in Dortmund on Tuesday evening and then holed up in an apartment with his children for hours has turned himself in. According to a police spokesman, the children are doing well under the circumstances.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The man surrendered on Wednesday morning, the police spokesman told the German news agency DPA.

The 51-year-old had shot at a police officer in the Höchsten district and then fled to his apartment. There he barricaded himself in with his three children.

According to the police, the officer was only slightly injured - a bullet vest had prevented worse. In view of the delicate situation, a police negotiation team arrived alongside special forces and was able to make contact with the perpetrator. The all-clear was finally given in the morning.

The exact background to the incident was still unclear hours after the operation began.