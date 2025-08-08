"Bucha Witches": Teacher Akuma (41) prepares the defense against Russian drones in Butscha. Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

After the atrocities of 2022, the women of Butsha decided not to flee, but to fight back. Today, they protect their town from Russian drone attacks at night.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Witches of Butsha" are a predominantly female volunteer unit that fends off Russian drones with weapons at night after the town suffered serious atrocities at the start of the war.

Under professional guidance, they train in the use of rifles and converted vehicles to fight Iranian Shahed drones while many men are on the front line.

Their deployment is complemented by inexpensive, home-made interceptor drones designed to effectively disrupt or destroy Russian kamikaze drones across the country. Show more

When the sun goes down in Butscha, work begins for a special unit: the "Witches of Butscha". A group of courageous volunteers - mostly women - oppose the Russian drone attacks that have been threatening the country since the beginning of the war of aggression. By day they are teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs - by night they are armed guardians of the sky.

The initiative came about after the atrocities committed by Russian troops in the Kiev suburb at the beginning of the war.

Instead of hiding in shelters, these women decided to take action themselves. "I didn't just want to go into the basement," says Olena Sylchenko, a mother, mixed martial arts fighter and massage therapist by day. "I wanted to join this fight and help."

From everyday life to fighting mode

Under the guidance of experienced instructors such as Andrii Verlaty, the "witches" spend weeks training with Kalashnikovs, machine guns and pick-ups that have been converted into mobile defense platforms. Their mission: to clear the night sky of the notorious Iranian Shahed drones that Russia uses against Ukrainian cities.

The unit is subordinate to the regional government - and fills a gap, as many men are fighting on the front line. "Some are more motivated than men," praises Verlaty. Broker Iryna also puts it in a nutshell: "I want to destroy drones so that they don't destroy us."

Technology from the workshop - a weapon against superiority

At the same time, Ukraine is relying on low-cost interceptor drones throughout the country. Volunteers build them for around 500 dollars - quickly, in series and with modern control technology. Despite their low price, they are effective against Russian "kamikaze" drones.

While these silent fighters do their rounds in the sky, the "witches of Butscha" hold the fort below. They are not only fighting for their city, but also for the feeling that is often taken away from people in war: Control over their own destiny.

More videos from the department