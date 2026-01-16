Guy Parmelin sees Switzerland in "almost non-stop crisis mode" - Gallery Although he is no longer giving a speech, he is still the center of attention at the Albisgüetli: former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher welcomes Zurich's Director of Education Silvia Steiner (center). Image: Keystone SVP President Guy Parmelin (left) enters the Albisgüetli with Zurich SVP President Domenik Ledergerber. Image: Keystone Guy Parmelin sees Switzerland in "almost non-stop crisis mode" - Gallery Although he is no longer giving a speech, he is still the center of attention at the Albisgüetli: former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher welcomes Zurich's Director of Education Silvia Steiner (center). Image: Keystone SVP President Guy Parmelin (left) enters the Albisgüetli with Zurich SVP President Domenik Ledergerber. Image: Keystone

For once, there were no booing calls at an Albisgüetli conference of the Zurich SVP: The lectern was fully in SVP hands on Friday. After Roger Köppel, Federal President Guy Parmelin gave the keynote speech. He sees Switzerland "almost non-stop in crisis mode".

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SVP celebrates its President at the Albisgüetli conference.

Guy Parmelin's speech was dominated by the fire disaster in Crans-Montana in Valais.

He sees Switzerland, and therefore also the Federal Council, as having been in "almost non-stop crisis mode" for several years.

Former National Councillor Roger Köppel was his usual aggressive rant against Europe. Show more

While last year's speech by SP Federal Councillor Beat Jans was met with booing and derisive laughter, the mood this year was almost reserved. For once, the classic "counter-speech" did not take place because the President of the Swiss Confederation, who is traditionally invited to the Albisgüetli conference, is himself a member of the SVP.

Guy Parmelin's speech was also influenced by the fire disaster in Crans-Montana in Valais and was correspondingly thought-provoking. He sees Switzerland, and therefore also the Federal Council, as having been in "almost non-stop crisis mode" for several years. The unpredictable has become the rule.

"Life is unpredictable and vulnerable"

After the turbulent year 2025, he had prepared himself for the fact that many things would be unpredictable in his second year as president. However, it was unimaginable for him that the "almost impossible" had already happened after just one and a half hours.

"The accident in Crans-Montana is a stark reminder of how unpredictable, uncertain and vulnerable life can be," Parmelin continued. His thoughts are still with the many people affected, the dead, the injured and their families. "The consequences will be with us for a very long time."

On the other hand, such events also show that Switzerland stands together in difficult situations, regardless of social and political differences. "I was deeply impressed by the great solidarity within Switzerland, but also from other countries," said the President of the Swiss Confederation.

Such an event teaches him as a politician to remain flexible and pragmatic. "Our plans, programs and concepts can be thrown overboard from one day to the next."

Christoph Blocher only in the audience

The previous speaker, former National Councillor Roger Köppel, was less thoughtful. As usual, he railed against Europe. He said that the EU was turning the Gessler hat upside down and "we Swiss" could then throw our money in too. "We say never, never, never."

The event was fully booked even without Christoph Blocher, who has been a mainstay at the lectern for many years. In addition to the former Federal Councillor, the audience included SVP party president Marcel Dettling, parliamentary group president Thomas Aeschi and numerous members of the National Council and Council of States, including Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, Gregor Rutz and Mauro Tuena.

Non-SVP members also spent the evening in the Schützenhaus, including Silvia Steiner, a member of Zurich's central government, and Filippo Leutenegger, a member of Zurich's FDP city council.

SVP Federal Councillor Albert Rösti, however, had to cancel due to illness. He has been suffering from a stomach flu all week. Around 1000 SVP members have been meeting at the Albisgüetli conference for almost forty years for political speeches and a dinner.