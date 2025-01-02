Gypsy Rose Blanchard served 10 years in prison for aiding and abetting the murder of her mother. Now the 33-year-old has become a mother for the first time.

Lea Oetiker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent 10 years in prison for aiding and abetting the murder of her mother Clauddine.

She was released on parole in December 2023.

Now, a year after her release, the 33-year-old has become a mother herself. Show more

Her story went around the world: Gypsy Rose Blanchard (33) spent several years behind bars for assisting in the murder of her mother Clauddine, also known as "Dee Dee".

Gypsy Rose was finally released at the end of December 2023. And twelve months later, she gave birth to her first child.

On Wednesday, Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose's partner, made the news public on his Instagram account. He shared a picture of the 33-year-old in a hospital bed. She is holding her daughter in her arms. "We welcome 2025 with the greatest gift ever," the caption reads. A spokesperson told ABC News that they were both "doing well".

The couple have not yet released their daughter's name, but according to People magazine, she will be called Aurora.

Mother suffered from Munchausen by proxy syndrome

Gypsy Rose repeatedly emphasized in interviews that she wanted to become a mom herself one day. Despite her past. Her mother "Dee Dee" suffered from Munchausen's proxy syndrome. For years, she convinced the public and her daughter herself that Gypsy was seriously ill.

She dragged her daughter from one doctor's appointment to the next, gave her various medications, shaved her head, tied her to a wheelchair and pulled out all her teeth.

Ex-boyfriend is still in prison today

It was only when Gypsy got older that she realized that she was actually healthy, but that her mother's actions were making her sicker and sicker. As a teenager, she met Nicholas Paul Godejohn (35) via a website. The two became a couple. Eventually, the two hatched a plan to kill Dee Dee. In June 2015, Godejohn finally carried out the deed.

The young couple then made off together, but they were caught a short time later. Gypsy was sentenced to ten years in prison for accessory to murder. Godejohn is still in prison today. He is also fighting for his release.