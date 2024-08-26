  1. Residential Customers
Crash landing on the beach Gyrocopter crashes and narrowly misses the bathers

Christian Thumshirn

26.8.2024

In Marina di Minturno, a beach between Rome and Naples, a tricky incident occurs: a gyrocopter loses height and has to make an emergency landing on the beach. The bathers film the crash.

26.08.2024, 18:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A gyrocopter has crashed into the Tyrrhenian Sea on the coast near Marina di Minturno.
  • The pilot escapes with a fright and remains uninjured.
  • Bathers film the spectacular ditching.
Show more

A gyrocopter, a cross between an ultralight aircraft and a helicopter, crashes into the sea at Marina di Minturno beach between Rome and Naples. The pilot of the microlight was uninjured.

The bathers, who captured the crash on their cell phones, escaped with a scare. A video of the accident goes viral and is now also a topic of discussion in Italian politics.

blue News shows you the pictures of the ditching.

