Following a hacker attack, important systems at BER Airport are no longer functioning. Passengers can expect considerable disruption in the coming days.

Travelers at Berlin Airport must continue to be prepared for delays, cancellations and long waiting times in the coming days following the cyber attack on an IT system.

"The company has informed us that it may take several more days before they can provide a functioning system," an airport spokesperson told the German Press Agency (dpa). "This is very unfortunate and took us by surprise." It is not possible to say exactly when everything will be working properly again.

There will therefore be further cancellations and delays today. "We recommend that all passengers check with their airlines to find out whether their flight is operating or not," said the spokesperson. It is also strongly recommended to check in online before departure or to use the self-check-in at the terminal, which is offered by 19 airlines.

Almost every flight takes off late in the morning and mid-morning, as can be seen on the airport website. Sometimes departures are only delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, but often by one to two hours.

Large suitcases are not allowed in hand luggage

Due to the attack on Friday evening, check-in, boarding and baggage drop-off only work to a limited extent or have to be improvised at great expense. The airlines at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport have been making do for days by checking passengers in manually or using external technology.

Some passengers have tried to take their suitcases through security as hand luggage. "That doesn't work, we strongly advise against it." The baggage has to go through the baggage sorting system in order to land in the belly of the plane, otherwise it won't work.

Staff reaching their limits

Since Tuesday morning, it has again been possible to allocate baggage to individual flights and no longer just to airlines, which has sped up the process somewhat. "But there are still large quantities of baggage that need to be handled." In terms of personnel and space, the airport is slowly reaching its limits, said the spokesperson.

According to the EU cyber security agency ENISA, the attack involved so-called ransomware, i.e. malware that encrypts data and systems and only releases them again against payment of a ransom.

As a result of the attack, four European airports reported problems with passenger handling - in addition to Berlin, these were Brussels, Dublin and London Heathrow.

According to the airport, 94 percent of departures in Brussels are scheduled to take off as planned this Wednesday. 16 out of 256 flights were canceled. Delays are currently averaging 15 to 20 minutes, with some flights even longer. London's Heathrow Airport reported that the vast majority of flights were running as planned. There were also hardly any delays in Dublin in the morning.