Tens of thousands of people have made their way from Morocco to Ceuta in just a few days. Now, a surprising reversal is taking shape: According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, about half of them have already voluntarily returned to Morocco.

60,000 people in Ceuta Half of the migrants appear to have suddenly turned back

Here's what it's all about During his visit to Ceuta, Pedro Sánchez was met by angry residents.

Spain estimates the number of irregular migrants at 50,000; the president of Ceuta puts the figure at up to 60,000, with at least 43 fatalities.

About half of the people are said to have already returned to Morocco voluntarily. Summary created with

Following the massive influx into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, a movement in the opposite direction is now gaining momentum. Of the approximately 50,000 people who entered the area, according to the Ministry of the Interior, about half are said to have already returned to Morocco voluntarily.

This is according to a report in the newspaper *El País*, citing Spanish authorities. This means that around 25,000 people may have left Ceuta within a short period of time.

The security forces had apparently expected that a large proportion of the arrivals would return. A similar pattern had already emerged during the migration crisis in May 2021: At that time, more than 10,000 people entered the exclave irregularly, and about half of them later returned to Morocco.

The number of arrivals remains a matter of debate

It is not entirely clear how many people have actually reached Ceuta in recent days. The Spanish Ministry of the Interior puts the figure at around 50,000.

Ceuta's regional president, Jesús Vivas, on the other hand, estimates the number to be around 60,000. "It's as if 34 million people had entered Spain from all over the country within 24 hours," he said at a press conference.

Antonio Sempere/AP/dpa

Many people swam into the exclave, while others scaled the border fences. Among them are women, minors, and children.

At least 43 people die

While thousands are now returning, the death toll continues to rise. According to the latest figures from Vivas, at least 43 people have lost their lives.

Many drowned while trying to reach Ceuta by sea. There were reportedly additional deaths in the crush at a fence near the breakwater on Tarajal Beach.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated during his visit to Ceuta that many people are already leaving. At the same time, he announced plans to expedite deportation proceedings.

In addition, floating buoys are to be installed along the barrier between Morocco and Tarajal Beach. These are intended to serve as a “physical barrier” to make further crossings across the water more difficult.

Spain is also deploying the military to assist with border security for the first time since 2021.