“A pre-recorded confession video was seized from one of the suspects,” said Federal Prosecutor General Jens Rommel at his office’s annual press conference in Karlsruhe. (File photo) Keystone

Hamas apparently planned attacks in Europe. That is according to the German Federal Prosecutor General.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office has arrested nine suspected Hamas supporters in recent months. Now the head of the agency has announced: The attack plans were more concrete than previously known.

“A pre-recorded confession video was seized from one of the suspects,” said Federal Prosecutor General Jens Rommel at his agency’s annual press conference in Karlsruhe.

Since last fall, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office has had a total of nine suspected Hamas supporters arrested. The agency accuses them of having been involved in the transport and storage of weapons and ammunition for the group since at least the summer of 2025.

Attack planned for October 2025?

In the confession video, an attack was announced around the second anniversary of Hamas’s assault on Israel—that is, around October 7, 2025, Rommel added on Monday evening. His agency had the first three suspects in the complex arrested on October 1, 2025—just a few days before the anniversary.

As Germany’s top law enforcement agency, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office is primarily responsible for terrorism, espionage, and international criminal law. Federal Prosecutor General Rommel has headed the Karlsruhe-based agency since March 2024.