People are fighting for their survival in the largely destroyed Gaza Strip. In Israel, people fear for the remaining hostages. The Netanyahu government wants to continue the war against Hamas and risks an endless battle of attrition. Picture: Keystone

While people are starving to death in the Gaza Strip, Israel is preparing the complete occupation. In doing so, Netanyahu is endangering the last hostages and entangling Israel in a war from which it can no longer escape.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel is advancing on Gaza City and wants to completely occupy the Gaza Strip. The aim is to defeat Hamas once and for all.

Hamas has agreed to a new ceasefire agreement. Israel is not honoring it.

Hamas is weakened, but is still capable of inflicting fatal blows on Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

Large sections of the Israeli population are against their government's plans because they endanger the last 20 hostages still alive.

International observers fear that by completely occupying the Gaza Strip, Israel is putting itself in a position from which it can no longer free itself. Show more

What is the current situation in the Gaza Strip?

The most recent escalation was the attack on a hospital in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip. What is particularly disturbing is that, according to analysts, it was a "double tap attack". This is the term used to describe attacks in which the first bombardment is followed by a second when the first responders have arrived on the scene. At least 22 people were killed in the attack, including five members of the media and several hospital staff.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke of a tragic accident on Monday. A day later, the army announced that the attack had been aimed at a camera installed by Hamas and that it had killed six terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army is advancing into the suburbs of Gaza City. According to its own statements, it already controls 75 percent of the Gaza Strip. However, its declared aim is to occupy it completely. The assault on Gaza City is due to take place in mid-September.

What is the situation regarding the supply and protection of the civilian population?

The Palestinian civilian population is in an emergency situation that could hardly be more dramatic. There is a famine in several parts of the Gaza Strip. The health authority, whose figures have repeatedly proved to be correct in the past, recently put the number of deaths from starvation at 313. Among them are 119 children. In addition, there are illnesses as a result of poor sanitary conditions and exhaustion of the people, after almost two years on the run from Israeli bombs.

The production of food in the Gaza Strip has been practically completely destroyed. The population is dependent on the delivery of aid, but far too little of it reaches them. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, set up by Israel and the USA, distributes some of the relief supplies. Others are distributed by UN organizations. Their leaders criticize Israel for allowing far too little food into the Gaza Strip.

According to a UN report, 78 percent of the buildings have now been destroyed. In recent months, the army has begun to completely raze already heavily damaged districts and towns to the ground, as satellite images show.

Most recently, Pope Leo called on Israel to end the collective punishment of the population of the Gaza Strip, which is also prohibited under international law.

Israel has called on the IPC organization to withdraw its report, in which its experts state that there is a famine in parts of the Gaza Strip. According to their position, there is no famine in the Gaza Strip.

The population in the largely destroyed Gaza Strip is dependent on food aid. Because too few essential goods are reaching them, there is a famine. Picture: Keystone

How strong is Hamas still?

Hamas has suffered major losses since the massacre on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent retaliatory campaign by the Israeli army. How great these losses are is a matter of speculation. Only one man is believed to be left from the leadership team that commanded the attack on the Israeli population: Izz al-Din al-Haddad is his name; he is now considered the new leader of the terrorist organization.

The Israeli army emphasizes that it has driven Hamas out of the Palestinian-Israeli border area. The militant Islamist organization no longer poses a major threat to the people of Israel.

In response to almost two years of Israeli attacks and occupation, Hamas has changed its strategy and now operates with guerrilla tactics and small units, down to individual fighters. These repeatedly succeed in inflicting fatal blows on Israeli soldiers in urban combat.

Hamas is further away from its declared goal of destroying the state of Israel than ever before in its history. It continues to pose a deadly threat to Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Hamas has the last 20 or so hostages still alive in its hands. The bodies of 30 other abductees are also still in the hands of the terrorist organization. Every advance by the Israeli army and every cornering of Hamas endangers the lives of the hostages.

What is the Netanyahu government's strategy?

The Netanyahu government and the security cabinet are demanding that the army completely occupy the Gaza Strip. This should make it possible to completely disarm Hamas and free the last hostages. The army chief is said to have rejected the plan, according to various media reports.

However, large sections of the Israeli population and security experts fear that, on the contrary, it would put the last living hostages at acute risk.

Numerous observers criticize the fact that Israel has not presented a plan as to who should govern the Gaza Strip in the future. The government has no exit plan and is thus preparing for a never-ending conflict, the Center for Strategic and Security Studies summarizes the criticism.

It is clear that the Netanyahu government, and in particular the far-right forces involved in it, do not want a two-state solution. This has been a goal of mediation attempts for years. The hope was that autonomy for the Palestinians would bring peace.

Israel wants to completely occupy the Gaza Strip in order to defeat Hamas once and for all. Picture. Keystone

What about a ceasefire or a hostage agreement?

A ceasefire agreement negotiated by Egypt, Qatar and the US special envoy Witkoff has been on the table for weeks. Hamas agreed to it last week. The agreement provides for a 60-day ceasefire during which ten living hostages are to be released.

The Israeli government, on the other hand, is not even discussing the proposal.

How is Trump behaving?

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Israel and the USA, Gideon Sa'ar and Marco Rubio, took place in Washington on Wednesday this week. The topic of the meeting was the situation in the Middle East and in particular the consequences of the Israeli-American attacks on Iran. It is not known whether the secretaries of state also discussed the present and future of the Gaza Strip.

On the same day, President Trump, his son-in-law and former Middle East envoy Jared Kushner and current envoy Steve Witkoff discussed a possible post-war order in the Gaza Strip. Marco Rubio is said to have been present at times, as was former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, as reported by the New York Times.

At the end of July, Donald Trump briefly blamed Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli army for the hunger in the Gaza Strip. In the meantime, nothing more has been heard of this. Most recently, in line with Netanyahu's statements, he announced that Hamas would only release its hostages if it was put under constant pressure.

The US President is also drawing attention to an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip instead of a temporary ceasefire. Netanyahu has subsequently stated that his government is also interested in a final agreement in the Gaza Strip - without talking about who should govern it.

How is the Israeli population reacting to the actions of its army in the Gaza Strip?

This week, the demonstrations in Israel for the release of the hostages have grown to several hundred thousand people. Many blame Prime Minister Netanyahu for the fact that 50 hostages are still being held by Hamas - 30 of them are already dead. Many fear that more will die if the army continues its occupation of the Gaza Strip.

There is less criticism of the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population in Israel. According to a survey conducted in mid-August, 62% of respondents in Israel believe that there are no "innocents" in the Gaza Strip. This does not mean that Israel has the right to kill civilians with its attacks. However, the survey result is a clear indication that sympathy for the civilian victims of Israel's retaliatory war is not very pronounced.

This is illustrated by the statement of an Israeli university lecturer. She told SRF that when she told her students that Israel was doing terrible things in Gaza, they replied that they didn't care, they had done terrible things to them too.

Hundreds of thousands demonstrated this week for the release of the hostages and against the Netanyahu government. Picture: Keystone

Is an end to the war in Gaza in sight?

It is difficult to imagine that Hamas will release the last hostages as part of an agreement - because that would mean giving up its last trump card. Netanyahu has been repeating since October 2023 that only the end of Hamas could bring an end to the war.

It cannot be ruled out that Israel could take control of the Gaza Strip. Whatever this means for the Palestinian population, it will hardly bring an end to the conflict. Not least because an ideology cannot be eliminated by force, as "Foreign Policy" emphasizes. Rather, the continued suffering of the Palestinian population will reduce goodwill towards Israel far beyond the Arab world. Israel seems to be putting itself in a hopeless situation in the Gaza Strip.