Islamist Hamas has released three more Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip: The three men were previously paraded in public.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Islamist Hamas has released three more hostages in the Gaza Strip. A live television broadcast showed how the men kidnapped from Israel were handed over to representatives of the Red Cross.

They are Ohad Ben Ami (56), Or Levy (34) and Eli Sharabi (52). In return, 183 Palestinian prisoners are to be released later in the day.

Before their planned release, the militant Islamist Hamas publicly paraded three of its hostages in the Gaza Strip. The three men were brought onto a stage where each of them had to make a statement in front of hundreds of onlookers. A masked member of Hamas held the microphone.

Exchange with Palestinians

The three civilians, including German-Israeli Ohad Ben Ami, were to be released in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. In previous releases, the hostages did not speak publicly.

The exchange of hostages for prisoners planned for Saturday is the fifth since the start of the ceasefire in the Gaza war on January 19. During this time, eighteen hostages and more than 550 Palestinian prisoners have already been released.

The first phase of the ceasefire provides for the release of 33 hostages and almost 2,000 prisoners, the return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip and an increase in aid deliveries to the devastated coastal area.

Last week, wounded Palestinians were allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt for the first time since May.