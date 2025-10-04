Hamas response to Trump plan: these are the unanswered questions - Gallery Hamas is open to the Trump plan, but leaves key points unanswered. (Archive image) Image: dpa US President Trump has called on Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip. Image: dpa Hamas response to Trump plan: these are the unanswered questions - Gallery Hamas is open to the Trump plan, but leaves key points unanswered. (Archive image) Image: dpa US President Trump has called on Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip. Image: dpa

The terrorist organization Hamas has accepted parts of the US peace plan for the Gaza war - but wants renegotiations. What are the sticking points now?

Despite Trump's demand, the Israeli attacks continue, as key points such as the surrender of weapons and the role of Hamas in a post-war order remain unresolved.

The agreement could lead to a political upheaval within Israel, as Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners are against Trump's plan and are threatening to break up the government. Show more

The Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas has accepted parts of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war. Trump then called on Israel to put an immediate end to the bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Leading Western politicians expressed the hope that there is now a chance of an end to the fighting. However, many questions remain unanswered and further negotiations are still pending. An overview of difficult points:

The guns are not yet silent

Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform early Friday evening (local time): "Israel must stop bombing Gaza immediately so that we can free the hostages safely and quickly!" Whether and when Israel will stop the attacks, however, remained unclear at first. A statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the night contained no reference to Trump's request - only the announcement that "the immediate implementation of the first phase of Trump's plan for the immediate release of all hostages" was being prepared.

The Chief of the General Staff convened a special situation assessment in light of recent developments.



In accordance with the directives from the political echelon, the Chief of the General Staff instructed to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 4, 2025

According to Palestinian reports, Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip continued in the morning. Israel's army did not initially comment on this when asked. However, a military spokeswoman said that a halt to the attacks had not been officially announced by the army. Several Israeli media outlets had reported that the army had been ordered to halt its offensive to conquer the city of Gaza. According to the reports, however, the military is continuing to defend itself against threats on the ground, including air strikes.

Quick release of the hostages?

The terrorist organization Hamas has said that it is prepared in principle to release all living and dead hostages. The precondition was the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons as stipulated in the peace plan and that "appropriate conditions for the exchange are guaranteed on the ground" - without explaining these conditions in more detail. Hamas had repeatedly used the abductees as its most important means of exerting pressure. It would give that up.

It remains to be seen whether Hamas is even in a position to hand over the hostages within 72 hours, as envisaged in the Trump plan. According to reports, the organization itself is not assuming this. In the past, it has told mediators that it does not know where some of the hostages' bodies are.

What is known about the condition of the hostages

There are still 48 hostages in the Gaza Strip, 20 of whom are still alive according to Israeli information - including German citizens. According to media reports from mid-September, Hamas is said to have taken several hostages, who were previously held in tunnels, to locations above ground in the city of Gaza.

The people are being held in cruel conditions. Previously released hostages have reported torture and severe mistreatment. Some were also tied up. There have also been reports of sexualized violence. In videos published by terrorist organizations, hostages have recently been seen severely emaciated.

Hamas' response leaves key points unanswered

Although Hamas accepted parts of the Trump plan, it also called for further negotiations, for example on the process of releasing the hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners. Israel reportedly wants to send a delegation to Egypt for talks. The negotiations could begin on Sunday, according to Egyptian security circles and a report by the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12.

Among other things, Hamas has not agreed to lay down its weapons, as stipulated in the peace plan. According to the plan, Hamas members are to agree to "peaceful coexistence" and can be granted amnesty or leave the country. The terrorist organization did not comment on this either. In its charter, Hamas calls for the destruction of the state of Israel and the establishment by force of an Islamic state of Palestine from the Jordan River in the east to the Mediterranean Sea in the west.

According to Channel 12, Israel initially only wants to discuss the release of the hostages at the negotiations in Egypt. The country does not want to discuss other controversial aspects until later. According to Egyptian security sources, all parties are cautiously optimistic that "a first phase" of the agreement will be concluded during the round of negotiations.

Gaza Strip without Hamas?

The Islamist organization Hamas had said that it would agree to the territory initially being governed by a transitional government of Palestinian technocrats under the supervision of an international body after the end of the war. However, it remained unclear whether it also agreed to the demand of Trump's peace plan that it should not play a role in this.

How will Netanyahu's far-right government partners react?

So far, Netanyahu's government partners have not commented on the latest developments. A reaction is not expected until after the end of the Jewish day of rest, the Sabbath, which lasts from Friday evening until Saturday evening. However, Trump's peace plan had previously been sharply criticized by his coalition partners. They want an annexation and resettlement of the coastal strip from which Israel withdrew 20 years ago.

Netanyahu, who is the subject of a corruption trial, is dependent on his far-right coalition partners for his political survival. It is possible that they will leave the government in protest at the agreement, leading to the fall of the government and new elections.

