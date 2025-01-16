Was the jubilation premature? Hamas is reportedly questioning parts of the agreement with Israel at the last minute. The deal is also not uncontroversial in Netanyahu's government. KEYSTONE

The Israeli parliament has postponed the decision on the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. According to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Hamas rejected parts of the deal at the last minute.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Israeli government, the Hamas leadership is questioning the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas is demanding to be able to determine which Palestinian prisoners Israel releases in return for hostages handed over.

Israel wants to prevent assassins from October 7 from being released.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is calling on his negotiators not to give in to Hamas' demands and to remain firm. Show more

"Contrary to a clear clause that gives Israel a veto right over the release of mass murderers who are considered symbols of terror, Hamas is demanding to determine the identity of these terrorists," reads a statement by Prime Minister Netanyahu, as reported by the "Jerusalem Post".

The Israeli head of government emphasizes that the negotiating team has been instructed to remain faithful to the agreed terms and to firmly reject Hamas' latest attempts at blackmail.

On Thursday morning at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. CET), the Israeli parliament should have decided on the agreement. This decision will be postponed, Netanyahu explained, "when the mediators inform Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement".

The previous evening, the Prime Minister's Office had indicated that there were still some outstanding issues in the agreement, but expressed the hope that these could be resolved overnight. The Security Cabinet is due to meet at 11am (10am CET) to give final approval to the agreement.

Details of the agreement

By determining which Palestinian prisoners and detainees it releases, the Israeli government wants to prevent the release of the October 7 attackers, according to Bild.

According to the newspaper, the issue of Israel handing over control of the north of the Gaza Strip to Egypt is controversial within the Israeli government. The southern neighboring country is to ensure that Hamas does not bring heavy weapons into this zone.

The first phase of the agreement will last 42 days and implementation is due to begin two to three days after signing. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw from the Netzarim corridor and all populated areas of the enclave to about 700 meters from the border, with the exception of five designated areas where the distance will be 400 meters.

According to reports, the IDF will initially reduce its presence in the Philadelphi Corridor and then withdraw completely over the course of the first 50 days.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.