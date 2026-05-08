Currently in isolationHantavirus alert spreads - person under observation in Geneva
SDA
8.5.2026 - 12:47
Following the hantavirus case on a cruise ship, the authorities are now also monitoring a person in Geneva. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, the contact person is symptom-free and is in home isolation as a precautionary measure.
Keystone-SDA
08.05.2026, 12:47
08.05.2026, 13:12
SDA
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A person from Geneva is being monitored after contact with a hantavirus patient.
The Swiss patient is still at Zurich University Hospital.
The FOPH continues to classify the risk to the population as low.
A person from Geneva is under observation after a flight with a person infected with hantavirus. The contact person is symptom-free and is in home isolation, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) told the Keystone-SDA news agency.