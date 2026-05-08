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Currently in isolation Hantavirus alert spreads - person under observation in Geneva

SDA

8.5.2026 - 12:47

Three people have died so far. (symbolic image)
Three people have died so far. (symbolic image)
Hans R. Gelderblom/RKI/dpa

Following the hantavirus case on a cruise ship, the authorities are now also monitoring a person in Geneva. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, the contact person is symptom-free and is in home isolation as a precautionary measure.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 12:47

08.05.2026, 13:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A person from Geneva is being monitored after contact with a hantavirus patient.
  • The Swiss patient is still at Zurich University Hospital.
  • The FOPH continues to classify the risk to the population as low.
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A person from Geneva is under observation after a flight with a person infected with hantavirus. The contact person is symptom-free and is in home isolation, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The person was on a flight from St. Helena to Johannesburg, on which there was also a seriously ill person, the FOPH said on Friday. She was not on board the cruise ship. The cantonal authorities are in close contact with the person and are monitoring her state of health.

The Swiss patient who contracted hantavirus on the cruise ship "Hondius" is still in the University Hospital Zurich. His wife is in home isolation.

Experts classify. Hantavirus outbreak - are we now facing a new pandemic?

Experts classifyHantavirus outbreak - are we now facing a new pandemic?

According to the FOPH, there is no danger to passengers who were on the plane with the infected Swiss national. This is because the patient only developed a fever three days after arrival.

The FOPH still considers the risk to the population to be low.

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