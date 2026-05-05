dpatopbilder - The cruise ship "Hondius" is anchored in the port of Praia, Cape Verde. Photo: Arilson Almeida/AP/dpa Keystone

The World Health Organization (WHO) assumes that the hantavirus cases on an Atlantic cruise are human-to-human infections.

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This was stated by WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove at a press conference in Geneva. The hantavirus is usually transmitted through rodent excretions. However, with the Andean type of the virus, which is suspected in this case, infections between humans are also possible with close contact, explained the epidemiologist.

The affected small cruise ship "Hondius" with a total of 140 people on board had set sail from southern Argentina and is currently anchored off Cape Verde. The WHO suspects that the chain of infection started with the now deceased Dutch couple, who may have been infected on land before embarking in Argentina. Van Kerkhove pointed out that many passengers on the expedition cruise had undertaken wildlife watching and similar activities. Further transmission could then have happened on board between people, for example in cabins, Van Kerkhove said. She did not rule out the possibility that the infections could also have come from rodents on African islands that were visited during the cruise. According to the ship operator, there were no rats on board, said the WHO expert.

Medical transport is being prepared

So far, three passengers of the "Hondius" have died, an elderly Dutch couple and a German. The WHO is currently assuming a total of seven cases of illness. The transportation of two patients on board to the Netherlands is currently being prepared, said Van Kerkhove. So far, hantaviruses have only been confirmed in a small number of cases. Laboratory tests on the remaining infections and the exact type of virus are ongoing.