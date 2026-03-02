Russian media have a clear opinion on the escalation in the Middle East. Keystone / Screenshot / Bildmontage blue News

Russian daily newspapers paint a bleak picture of the escalation between the USA, Israel and Iran. There is talk of a "targeted act of military aggression" - and of a possible harbinger of a third world war.

In the leading Russian media, the escalation in the Middle East is interpreted as a historic turning point. The pro-government newspaper "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" describes the attacks by Israel and the USA on Russia's ally Iran as "insidious". The hopes of Washington and Tel Aviv for a rapid regime change have not been fulfilled. US President Donald Trump had stated that he already had "good candidates" for Iran's leadership in mind and that it would now be "easier to negotiate". However, there are no signs of a change of power.

The newspaper "Moskovsky Komsomolets" (MK) puts it in much harsher terms. It speaks of an "unprovoked attack" that disregards international law and further discredits the UN. "Once again, the US has shown that it has no respect for international law," writes the newspaper. In an interview, philosopher Oleg Shevchenko speaks of a turning point. The current war is "not the end of the post-Yalta world order", but "undoubtedly the conclusion of the initial phase of its dismantling in the run-up to a major, real world war".

Shevchenko becomes particularly drastic when he compares the situation to a funeral. "The coffin lid is closed, all the nails have been hammered in, but the dead body has not yet been lowered into the grave," he says of the existing world order. The gravediggers are still deliberating "to what music the deceased order will be buried".

Criticism of Trump

According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Russia's Foreign Ministry has described the US and Israeli operation as a "deliberate and unprovoked act of military aggression and a betrayal of diplomacy". Moscow said it held Washington and Tel Aviv "fully responsible" for the consequences of the Middle East crisis.

The newspaper "Izvestia" also describes the conflict as far more than a "one-off action". Within two days, an announced "preventive self-defense" had turned into a comprehensive regional conflict. Experts there doubt that air strikes could bring about a regime change. "It's impossible to topple a government with bombing. It doesn't work that way," says Middle East expert Alexander Kargin.

US political scientist Peter Kuznick is quoted as saying that the "nuclear threat" was just a pretext. It was a case of "desired electoral warfare". The White House is apparently dominated by the principle of "bombing instead of talking".

UN blocked, world divided

The Russian media also emphasize the blockade in the UN Security Council. Although Secretary-General António Guterres has called for immediate de-escalation, a consensus has not been reached. While the US speaks of "preventive measures", Tehran describes the attacks as illegal.

At the same time, Russian commentators are warning of massive economic consequences, particularly in connection with a possible blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. According to "Izvestia", this would trigger a global energy shock.

"Moskovsky Komsomolets ultimately paints two possible futures. Either the major powers manage to agree on binding rules after all, which is considered less likely. Or there will be a further escalation with dramatic, "very bloody" consequences and ultimately a third world war.

The hope, they say, remains that this scenario will remain the stuff of a dystopian blockbuster - "and not the real near future of the world".