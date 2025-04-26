Pope Francis' tomb is being prepared. X / Edward Pentin

With his decision to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore rather than St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis is creating a historic first. Many tourists have no idea what is currently going on behind the wooden crate.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Francis deliberately chose to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore rather than St. Peter's Basilica

Traders and restaurateurs around the basilica are already reporting a massive increase in sales

The tomb will be kept simple - only the name "Franciscus" will be inscribed on the tomb slab Show more

For the first time in 150 years, a pope will not be buried in St. Peter's Basilica: Pope Francis has deliberately opted for a tomb in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. In doing so, he is sending a signal of modesty - and at the same time triggering a massive wave of veneration and economic euphoria in Rome. This was reported by Focus Online.

Days before the funeral on Saturday, visitors were already flocking in and around the church. Many have no idea that behind an inconspicuous plywood box, discreetly placed between two confessionals, is the construction site for the future tomb of the deceased pope. Only insiders and workmen are granted access.

In his autobiography "Hope", Pope Francis - whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio - declared that the Vatican was merely his "last place of work", but not his "place of residence for eternity". St. Peter's Basilica seemed too ostentatious for his modest attitude.

Pope always came without announcement

Francis also had a deep personal relationship with Santa Maria Maggiore and in particular with the statue of the "Regina della Pace", the "Queen of Peace". He had visited her over a hundred times, he reported.

Pope Francis's tomb is being prepared at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. pic.twitter.com/LQriMkSO3n — Edward Pentin (@EdwardPentin) April 23, 2025

"When he came, it was always unannounced," confessor Vivian Rebello, who witnessed many of the visits, told Focus. Francis always appeared discreetly, brought flowers, prayed for a few minutes and left the basilica again.

Francis himself decided years ago that his tomb in the traditional basilica should be kept simple. In contrast to his predecessors, only one word will be inscribed on his tombstone: Franciscus.