  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In the middle of Rome Hardly any normal tourist suspects what is hidden behind this wooden wall

Sven Ziegler

26.4.2025

Pope Francis' tomb is being prepared.
Pope Francis' tomb is being prepared.
X / Edward Pentin

With his decision to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore rather than St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis is creating a historic first. Many tourists have no idea what is currently going on behind the wooden crate.

26.04.2025, 08:34

26.04.2025, 08:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Francis deliberately chose to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore rather than St. Peter's Basilica
  • Traders and restaurateurs around the basilica are already reporting a massive increase in sales
  • The tomb will be kept simple - only the name "Franciscus" will be inscribed on the tomb slab
Show more

For the first time in 150 years, a pope will not be buried in St. Peter's Basilica: Pope Francis has deliberately opted for a tomb in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. In doing so, he is sending a signal of modesty - and at the same time triggering a massive wave of veneration and economic euphoria in Rome. This was reported by Focus Online.

Days before the funeral on Saturday, visitors were already flocking in and around the church. Many have no idea that behind an inconspicuous plywood box, discreetly placed between two confessionals, is the construction site for the future tomb of the deceased pope. Only insiders and workmen are granted access.

In his autobiography "Hope", Pope Francis - whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio - declared that the Vatican was merely his "last place of work", but not his "place of residence for eternity". St. Peter's Basilica seemed too ostentatious for his modest attitude.

Pope always came without announcement

Francis also had a deep personal relationship with Santa Maria Maggiore and in particular with the statue of the "Regina della Pace", the "Queen of Peace". He had visited her over a hundred times, he reported.

"When he came, it was always unannounced," confessor Vivian Rebello, who witnessed many of the visits, told Focus. Francis always appeared discreetly, brought flowers, prayed for a few minutes and left the basilica again.

Francis himself decided years ago that his tomb in the traditional basilica should be kept simple. In contrast to his predecessors, only one word will be inscribed on his tombstone: Franciscus.

More international news

Turkey. Istanbul city administration employees arrested again

TurkeyIstanbul city administration employees arrested again

Judge reviews case. Trump deports toddler (2) - girl was a US citizen

Judge reviews caseTrump deports toddler (2) - girl was a US citizen

Russia. Drone hits residential building in Ukraine - one dead

RussiaDrone hits residential building in Ukraine - one dead