Joe Biden has problems booking appearances. Bild: Nam Y. Huh/AP/dpa

Tough times for the American ex-president Joe Biden. There are only a few clients willing to pay 300,000 dollars for a speaking appearance.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former President Joe Biden's attempt to charge 300,000 dollars per speaking appearance is finding few takers.

When Biden used the term "colored" to refer to black people at a conference for the disabled in Chicago earlier this week, his staff was shocked.

Biden's appearances could increase again if Trump continues to attack American democracy. Show more

After his presidency, it is still difficult for Joe Biden to market himself well and book appearances. As the "New York Post" writes, there are only a few clients who are willing to pay 300,000 dollars (approx. 245,000 francs) per speaking appearance.

A source familiar with Biden's faltering speaking career said the 46th president's standard rate is $300,000 - Barack Obama was still able to command $400,000 after leaving office in 2017.

If travel is required, Biden is also expected to receive a private jet and expenses for five staff members.

Biden's problems were revealed earlier this week at a conference for the disabled in Chicago. The ex-president used the term "colored" to refer to black people, which shocked his staff.

"It was hard to watch," said a former White House official. "It felt like seeing someone you like start to regress. We just wanted him to enjoy retirement like other presidents - and not go out that way."

Another source echoed this assessment, but believes Biden can bounce back. "I don't think he's an attraction right now," said this former staffer. "I think he will have a greater appeal if Trump continues to dismantle our democracy.