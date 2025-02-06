Strict rules apply at the Swiss border with Germany. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

No alcohol, only a few goods - strict guidelines apply for Germans near the Swiss border. But they are hardly enforceable.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Strict customs regulations have applied to Germans near the Swiss border since 2008.

They are only allowed to import goods worth 90 euros duty-free - alcohol is also completely prohibited.

In practice, the rule is difficult to implement. Show more

Anyone living close to the border in Germany has to observe some extreme import rules. In certain cases, the import of alcohol is prohibited - even a single bottle of beer can theoretically be considered smuggling.

For Germans who live less than 15 kilometers from the border and have not driven further than 15 kilometers inland during their stay in Switzerland, special customs regulations have applied since 2008.

They are only allowed to import goods worth 90 euros duty-free - alcohol is also completely prohibited. The rule is intended to protect the retail trade in German border regions.

Theoretical tax liability - and a humorous warning

In practice, the rule is difficult to implement. As the "Südkurier" reports, an imported bottle of beer would actually have to be declared to customs - although the tax would be less than three euros and would therefore not be levied at all.

The German daily newspaper headlines with a wink: "Woe betide you if you cross the border with a bottle of beer!"

Those who do not want to adhere to the strict regulations theoretically have a simple option: a longer journey via a more distant border crossing renders the regulation invalid.

The general customs regulations for non-EU countries then apply: goods worth up to 300 euros can be imported duty-free - including up to 16 liters of beer.

"It's hard to imagine..."

Interestingly, in reality, shopping tourism tends to go the other way: while the regulation restricts Swiss beer exports to Germany, Swiss citizens regularly flock to neighboring Germany to shop.

However, the rule does not apply to Swiss citizens who live close to the border.

The "Südkurier" newspaper takes the situation with humor: "It's hard to imagine how many hectolitres of Swiss beer and wine would otherwise be brought across the border every day ..."

However, it remains unclear whether the strict regulations will actually be enforced and fines imposed.

