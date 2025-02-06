Anyone living close to the border in Germany has to observe some extreme import rules. In certain cases, the import of alcohol is prohibited - even a single bottle of beer can theoretically be considered smuggling.
For Germans who live less than 15 kilometers from the border and have not driven further than 15 kilometers inland during their stay in Switzerland, special customs regulations have applied since 2008.
They are only allowed to import goods worth 90 euros duty-free - alcohol is also completely prohibited. The rule is intended to protect the retail trade in German border regions.
Theoretical tax liability - and a humorous warning
In practice, the rule is difficult to implement. As the "Südkurier" reports, an imported bottle of beer would actually have to be declared to customs - although the tax would be less than three euros and would therefore not be levied at all.