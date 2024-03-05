6.17 pm

Kamala Harris is going into the presidential election in November with full backing after the conclusion of the internal vote of the US Democrats. She received 99 percent of the approximately 4,500 delegate votes cast, according to the Democratic Party. She had already exceeded the threshold for the necessary majority for the candidacy last week. Harris was the only candidate in the digital vote - her nomination must now be formally sealed by the party's leadership bodies.

The 59-year-old is now likely to announce very soon which running mate she will go into the race for the White House against Republican Donald Trump. The first joint appearance with the currently unnamed candidate at her side is already planned for Tuesday evening (local time) - at a campaign event in Philadelphia in the important swing state of Pennsylvania. The Democratic duo will then embark on a lightning campaign tour through the politically contested states of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

The tension is high with regard to the question of which forces in her party Harris will turn to in the decision and which she may alienate. It is also a question of what tone Harris intends to set in the election campaign and what issues she wants to use to score points with voters.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a campaign appearance in Atlanta, Georgia. (July 30, 2024) Image: Keystone/EPA/Edward M. Rio Roda

Harris had risen to become the Democratic frontrunner in a dramatic turnaround after Biden withdrew from the race. The 81-year-old had come under increasing pressure in his own ranks due to his age and doubts about his mental fitness and finally announced his withdrawal.

As soon as he announced his withdrawal, Biden proposed his vice president as a replacement candidate. Within a few days, the party rallied behind Harris, who has since done better in the polls than Biden previously.

The candidate selection should actually have taken place at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22. However, it was brought forward due to deadlines for printing ballot papers in some states. Party delegates from all states have been able to cast their votes via an online platform since Thursday. Voting ran until Monday evening (6 p.m. local time; midnight German time).