2:22 p.m.

In his first speech as "running mate" of Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Tim Walz went on a verbal attack against the Republican opponent. His criticism focused on Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance, among other things, whom he criticized with sarcastic words: "Like all normal people I grew up with in the heartland, J.D. studied at (the elite university) Yale, had his career financed by billionaires and then wrote a bestseller in which he rails against the people in his home country," said Walz.

Walz went below the belt with another comment about his rival: "I can't wait to debate this guy - when he gets off the couch." The sharp-tongued comment refers to a raunchy joke about Vance that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Just a few hours earlier, Harris had announced her decision in favor of Walz as her running mate, after long speculation about the personnel decision. They then made their first joint campaign appearance in Philadelphia in the US state of Pennsylvania. The duo was greeted with thunderous cheers.

In his speech, Walz also attacked the Republican presidential candidate Trump and accused him of sowing "chaos and division". "Donald Trump is not fighting for you or your family," Walz said. "He never sat at a kitchen table like the one I grew up at, where we wondered how we were going to pay the bills. He sat at his country club in Mar-a-Lago and figured out how to lower taxes for his rich friends."

Walz portrayed herself and Harris as the political antithesis of this. "She believes in the opportunity for everyone to move up into the middle class. She believes in the promise of America. We just have to fight," Walz said. He thanked Harris for her confidence and - looking at the mood in the room - "perhaps even more for bringing back the joy".

The 60-year-old has been governor of the state of Minnesota since 2019 and was previously a long-serving member of the House of Representatives. Before his political career, he was a teacher. In his speech, Walz highlighted this alongside his childhood in the rural US state of Nebraska, as well as his time in the National Guard.