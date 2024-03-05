Ticker for the US election campaign Harris' deputy immediately goes on a confrontational course +++ Trump: Harris-Walz is a "radical left-wing duo"
3.01 am
Tim Walz looks forward to TV duel with J.D. Vance
The US Democratic candidate for the vice presidency, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is looking forward to a TV duel with the Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. "I can't wait to debate the guy," he said during his first joint campaign appearance with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Tuesday in Philadelphia
Vance and Republican front-runner Donald Trump are "creepy and yeah, they're weird as hell, too," he explained. Dubbing the Republicans "weird" has become a trademark of his appearances. Looking ahead to election day in November, the US military veteran and former American football coach was combative. "We have 91 days. My God, that's easy," he said. "We'll sleep when we're dead."
-
2:22 p.m.
Walz confrontational in first speech as Harris' running mate
In his first speech as "running mate" of Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Tim Walz went on a verbal attack against the Republican opponent. His criticism focused on Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance, among other things, whom he criticized with sarcastic words: "Like all normal people I grew up with in the heartland, J.D. studied at (the elite university) Yale, had his career financed by billionaires and then wrote a bestseller in which he rails against the people in his home country," said Walz.
Walz went below the belt with another comment about his rival: "I can't wait to debate this guy - when he gets off the couch." The sharp-tongued comment refers to a raunchy joke about Vance that has been doing the rounds on the internet.
Just a few hours earlier, Harris had announced her decision in favor of Walz as her running mate, after long speculation about the personnel decision. They then made their first joint campaign appearance in Philadelphia in the US state of Pennsylvania. The duo was greeted with thunderous cheers.
In his speech, Walz also attacked the Republican presidential candidate Trump and accused him of sowing "chaos and division". "Donald Trump is not fighting for you or your family," Walz said. "He never sat at a kitchen table like the one I grew up at, where we wondered how we were going to pay the bills. He sat at his country club in Mar-a-Lago and figured out how to lower taxes for his rich friends."
Walz portrayed herself and Harris as the political antithesis of this. "She believes in the opportunity for everyone to move up into the middle class. She believes in the promise of America. We just have to fight," Walz said. He thanked Harris for her confidence and - looking at the mood in the room - "perhaps even more for bringing back the joy".
The 60-year-old has been governor of the state of Minnesota since 2019 and was previously a long-serving member of the House of Representatives. Before his political career, he was a teacher. In his speech, Walz highlighted this alongside his childhood in the rural US state of Nebraska, as well as his time in the National Guard.
-
Wednesday, August 7, 2024, 1:19 a.m.
Harris and Walz appear as a Democrat duo for the first time
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have appeared at a joint campaign event for the first time. The duo were greeted with thunderous cheers from their party's supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
She had only launched her presidential campaign two weeks ago, said Harris as she greeted the crowd. Now she was standing in front of the audience as the official Democratic candidate. "We are the underdogs in this race," Harris said of the campaign against Republican opponent Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance. "But we have the momentum and I know exactly what we're up against."
Just a few hours earlier, Harris had announced that she was entering the race for the White House with Walz as her "running mate". The 60-year-old has been governor of the state of Minnesota since 2019 and was previously a long-serving member of the House of Representatives. Before his political career, he was a teacher.
With Walz, she has a leader at her side, said Harris in Philadelphia. He is "the kind of vice president America deserves". Harris highlighted Walz's political profile, emphasizing his support for military veterans, unions, liberal abortion rights and stricter gun laws, among other things.
In her speech, the Democrat also used the image of the American dream, which is often used in the US election campaign: "Only in America" is it possible for "two middle-class children - a daughter from Oakland, California, raised by a working mother and a son from Nebraska who grew up on a farm - to make it to the White House together".
-
11:58 p.m.
-
11.44 pm
Trump announces interview with Elon Musk
Former US President Donald Trump wants to conduct an interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk next week. Trump announced this on his online platform Truth Social. The conversation is planned for next Monday evening (local time), with details to follow, he wrote in capital letters. Following the assassination attempt on Trump in mid-July, Musk had expressed his support for the Republican, who wants to return to the White House.
Against this backdrop, Trump recently performed a U-turn on electric cars. He is now in favor of electric cars for "a small part of the population", he said at a rally in Atlanta last weekend. He had to be, he said, because Elon had backed him very firmly. "So I have no choice," Trump said.
-
11:06 p.m.
Trump calls Democrats Harris and Walz a radical left-wing duo
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has lashed out at his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris and her newly announced running mate Tim Walz. "This is the most radical left-wing duo in American history," the 78-year-old wrote on his online platform Truth Social. "There has never been anything like it and there never will be again."
He also described Harris as "crazy" and called her "kamabla". Trump has made a habit of giving his political opponents sometimes insulting nicknames. He previously referred to Vice President Harris as "Lying Kamala" and "Kamala Crash", among other things.
-
8:35 p.m.
Biden: Harris-Walz duo is "powerful voice for workers"
US President Joe Biden has praised the choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the Democrats' vice-presidential candidate. Together with his deputy Kamala Harris as presidential candidate, Walz will be "a powerful voice for workers" and the middle class, Biden said in a post on social media. "They will be the strongest defenders of our personal freedoms and our democracy. And they will ensure that America continues to lead the world and play its role as an indispensable nation."
Picking a running mate is the first important decision for a party's frontrunner, Biden continued, praising Harris' choice. He himself has known Walz for almost 20 years, the President wrote. He also acknowledged Walz's background as a teacher, football coach and National Guard soldier.
The incumbent called on Democratic supporters and all other Americans to stand behind Harris and Walz. "Every generation of Americans is faced with a moment when they are asked to defend American democracy. That moment is now."
Deputy administration spokeswoman Emilie Simons said Biden spoke with Harris on the phone Tuesday morning before announcing her decision to back Walz. The president also spoke with Walz and congratulated him.
The first major decision a party nominee makes is their choice for Vice President. And Kamala Harris has made a great decision in choosing Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 6, 2024
I've known Tim Walz for nearly two decades, first during his time in Congress and as Governor. A…
-
8:26 p.m.
Walz will have to introduce himself to many Americans first
Many Americans had hardly heard of Tim Walz before his selection as the Democratic vice presidential candidate. This is suggested by a survey conducted by the news channel ABC News and the opinion research institute Ipsos before US presidential candidate Kamala Harris decided on the governor of Minnesota, but still during the selection process. According to the survey, nearly nine out of ten adults surveyed said they did not know enough about Walz to form an opinion about him. Among those Americans who do have an opinion about the governor, opinions differ: six percent were favorable toward him, seven percent unfavorable.
The lack of national awareness of Walz is also evident in his own party: almost nine out of ten Democrats admitted before his new role was announced that they did not know enough about him to be able to form an opinion, according to the survey by ABC News and Ipsos. One in ten of the party's supporters surveyed thought highly of him, and only four percent had a negative opinion. Walz is still a blank slate among both young and older Democrats. Both groups were similarly clueless in the survey, as were white Democrats and non-white supporters of the party.
-
8:15 p.m.
Obamas: Harris has chosen "ideal partner" in Walz
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have praised presidential candidate Kamala Harris' choice of Tim Walz as running mate. In Walz, Harris had "chosen an ideal partner", the Obamas announced. "Governor Walz not only has the experience to be Vice President, he has the values and integrity to make us proud."
Walz has prioritized progressive causes as governor of the state of Minnesota, such as paid family leave, abortion rights and gun control measures, the former presidential couple's statement said. "But Tim's main trait is his ability to speak like a human being and treat everyone with decency and respect."
-
8 p.m.
Vance attacks Harris over vice pick: Listened to "Hamas wing"
US Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has attacked his newly announced Democratic running mate in drastic terms. The decision to choose Tim Walz as his running mate underlines "how radical Kamala Harris is", Vance told journalists about the Democratic presidential candidate. Among other things, he accused her of having "listened to the Hamas wing of her own party".
With this statement, Vance was referring to the fact that Walz is particularly supported by the left wing of the Democrats. This wing is more critical of Israel than the center of the party and has repeatedly questioned the Middle East policy of President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris.
However, Walz himself has so far been rather cautious with regard to the situation in the Middle East. After the attack by Islamist Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, the governor of the US state of Minnesota wrote on X: "We must not let terrorists like Hamas win" and at the same time supported humanitarian aid for the people in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized: "The vast majority of Palestinians do not belong to Hamas, and Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people."
-
5.44 pm
Donald Trump's campaign team warns of "dangerous left-liberal extremist"
The campaign team of Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump did not take long to take aim at Tim Walz. The vice-presidential candidate of Kamala Harris is a "dangerous left-liberal extremist".
"If Walz doesn't tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerous left-wing liberal extremist," Trump's campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday. The "dream" of Harris and Walz is to turn the US into the spitting image of California - "every American's nightmare".
-
2:58 p.m.
Harris picks Tim Walz as her running mate
Kamala Harris has chosen the governor of Minnesota as her running mate: Teacher Tim Walz, unlike Josh Shapiro, tends to represent the left wing of the Democrats, championing issues including education and healthcare.
BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be the Democratic VP candidate, alongside Kamala Harris.— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) August 6, 2024
Walz forged a reputation as a Governor who makes good policy happen.
Last year he signed a law guaranteeing free breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students. And that's not all 🧵 pic.twitter.com/i1GEzfmI6r
The 60-year-old attended West Point Military Academy and served in the National Guard until 2005. He has been involved in politics since 2004 and has been governor since 2019.
BREAKING: Kamala Harris has just selected Tim Walz to be her running mate for Vice President.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 6, 2024
I can't love this guy enough. Just take a look at this compilation of his statements.
Here are some of his major accomplishments:
Education
Education Funding: Walz has prioritized… pic.twitter.com/0ySFk0Qm6v
-
7:58 a.m.
Harris at a poll high
Kamala Harris is pleased with a new Morning Consult poll of 11,265 respondents, which puts the Democrat four points ahead of Donald Trump with 48 percent.
Among independent voters, it is even five points: Here she comes in at 42 percent, while the Republican only receives 37 percent approval.
The figure for the 18 to 34 age group is also remarkable: Harris scores 49 percent among these young voters, while Trump trails with 40 percent.
-
6.17 pm
Harris clearly elected as candidate - waiting for vice president
Kamala Harris is going into the presidential election in November with full backing after the conclusion of the internal vote of the US Democrats. She received 99 percent of the approximately 4,500 delegate votes cast, according to the Democratic Party. She had already exceeded the threshold for the necessary majority for the candidacy last week. Harris was the only candidate in the digital vote - her nomination must now be formally sealed by the party's leadership bodies.
The 59-year-old is now likely to announce very soon which running mate she will go into the race for the White House against Republican Donald Trump. The first joint appearance with the currently unnamed candidate at her side is already planned for Tuesday evening (local time) - at a campaign event in Philadelphia in the important swing state of Pennsylvania. The Democratic duo will then embark on a lightning campaign tour through the politically contested states of Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
The tension is high with regard to the question of which forces in her party Harris will turn to in the decision and which she may alienate. It is also a question of what tone Harris intends to set in the election campaign and what issues she wants to use to score points with voters.
Harris had risen to become the Democratic frontrunner in a dramatic turnaround after Biden withdrew from the race. The 81-year-old had come under increasing pressure in his own ranks due to his age and doubts about his mental fitness and finally announced his withdrawal.
As soon as he announced his withdrawal, Biden proposed his vice president as a replacement candidate. Within a few days, the party rallied behind Harris, who has since done better in the polls than Biden previously.
The candidate selection should actually have taken place at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22. However, it was brought forward due to deadlines for printing ballot papers in some states. Party delegates from all states have been able to cast their votes via an online platform since Thursday. Voting ran until Monday evening (6 p.m. local time; midnight German time).
-
6 a.m.
Harris shortly before announcing her running mate
Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris is about to announce her vice-presidential candidate for the November election. The 59-year-old plans to announce her decision shortly and will make her first appearance with her new running mate this Tuesday evening (local time) at a campaign event in Philadelphia in the important swing state of Pennsylvania. The exact time of the announcement is open. The appearance in Pennsylvania is to be the prelude to a five-day tour of seven cities in contested US states where the election is expected to be decided in November. In addition to Pennsylvania, these are: Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
According to insiders, Harris has narrowed down her search from three to two men. It boils down to the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, or the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, as three people familiar with the matter told the news agency Reuters on Monday (local time).
Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who has twice been elected US senator in the swing state of Arizona, is reportedly no longer in the inner circle of candidates.
-
4.05 a.m.
Online voting for Democrats ends - Harris ahead of nomination
The online vote for the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democrats' US presidential candidate has ended, but the result has not yet been published. Even hours after the official conclusion of the internal party vote, no final result was available. The nomination of incumbent Vice President Harris as the candidate for the election in November is considered a formality: she was the only candidate in the digital vote. Harris already exceeded the threshold for the necessary majority of around 4,000 delegate votes on Friday.
The candidate selection should actually have taken place at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22. However, it was brought forward due to deadlines for the printing of ballot papers in certain states. Party delegates from all states have been able to cast their votes via an online platform since Thursday. Voting ran until Monday evening (6 p.m. local time; midnight German time).
Harris had already secured the necessary majority long before the end of the vote and will therefore run against Republican former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House. In a dramatic turn of events, the 59-year-old was chosen as the Democratic frontrunner after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the election campaign under massive pressure. As soon as he announced his withdrawal, he proposed his vice president as a replacement candidate. Within a few days, the party rallied behind Harris, who has since done better in the polls than Biden before.
-
Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 0:14 a.m.
Wife defends Vance over "cat woman" comment
The US Republican vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, is receiving support from his wife after comments from the past caught up with him. Her husband's statements about "childless cat women" from 2021 should be understood in context, Usha Vance told the conservative broadcaster Fox News. She described his choice of words as a "joke" and stated that he had meant to express "how hard it can be for parents in this country and that there are laws that make it even harder".
Presidential candidate Donald Trump had introduced Vance as his running mate at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee in mid-July. Only a short time later, the 40-year-old came under fire for his sexist statements about childless women, among other things.
In a 2021 interview, the father of three referred to leading female Democratic politicians - including Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now running for the White House herself - as "childless cat women" who were unhappy with their lives. The clip from back then resurfaced after his rise to become Trump's running mate and went viral. It was not his only statement in this direction. His position that childless people should have less say in a democracy has been expressed in various ways, which does not go down well with many Americans.
Partners - usually wives - are often used in US election campaigns to demonstrate the human, empathetic side of candidates. Usha Vance already fulfilled this role at the Republican Party convention with a speech in front of tens of thousands of spectators in which she painted the picture of an approachable husband.
-
8 p.m.
-
7:12 p.m.
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy defends himself against lawsuit
US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is defending himself in court against accusations that he falsely declared New York State as his place of residence because he wanted to be on the ballot there. A civil trial on a lawsuit against Kennedy is due to begin later today (local time) in Albany.
In the lawsuit, Kennedy is accused of having listed the suburb of Katonah, north of New York City, as his place of residence in a petition for his nomination as a presidential candidate, although he has lived in Los Angeles, California, since 2014. At the time, he married actress Cheryl Hines. The aim of the lawsuit is to have the petition declared invalid. It was filed by an interest group of supporters of Democratic President Joe Biden.
Kennedy's attorneys argue he has lived in New York state since he was 10 years old. Court documents filed by the defense said Kennedy pays income taxes in New York and is a registered voter there.
The 70-year-old Kennedy is running as an independent presidential candidate. Strategists in both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party fear that Kennedy could win enough votes in the November election to influence the outcome. According to his campaign team, he has enough signatures so far to be on the ballot in 42 US states. There have also been lawsuits against his efforts to get on the ballot in the US states of North Carolina and New Jersey.
-
5:27 p.m.
"Republicans for Harris" - conservatives against Trump
Kamala Harris' campaign is now also gathering votes in the Trump camp in favor of the Democrat: "Republicans for Harris" was launched yesterday, Sunday. "As a proud conservative, I never thought I'd be supporting a Democrat for president," writes ex-Congressman Adam Kinzinger.
He continues: "But I know that Vice President Kamala Harris will defend our democracy and ensure that Donald Trump never returns to the White House. Donald Trump is a direct threat to fundamental American values."
Adam Kinzinger: I stand for democracy and the Constitution and Donald Trump is the opposite of that. Kamala Harris is going to defend democracy.— Forward Blue (@forwardbluepac) August 5, 2024
pic.twitter.com/7bYcf3CM2s
"Republicans for Harris" is supported by several other conservatives. These include former governors such as Christine Todd Whitman, Bill Weld and Denver Riggleman. Trump's former press spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham is also taking part, as is Mike Pence's former adviser Olivia Troye, who wants to get her ex-boss on board.
“I’m a 56-year-old, white, gun owner country boy, and If Kamala Harris thinks she can get my vote, well, she’d be right.”— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 4, 2024
pic.twitter.com/86mud5SQmu
The list goes on to include ex-A^emblymen like Rod Chandler, Tom Coleman, Dave Emery, Wayne Gilchrest, Jim Greenwood, John LeBoutillier, Susan Molinari, Jack Quinn, Denver Riggleman, Claudine Schneider, Christopher Shays, Peter Smith, Alan Steelman, David Trott, and Joe Walsh
Republicans for Harris is trending— Jesus is King (@ProseccoLiquido) August 4, 2024
Mood pic.twitter.com/aR3tUqCoNx
-
2:55 p.m.
Because of Musk: Trump "has no choice" but to support e-cars
Donald Trump doesn't think much of the climate crisis thesis: as recently as July 18, he railed against the "Green New Scam" at his party's convention - a sideswipe at the Democrats' "Green New Deal". He said he would divert "trillions of dollars" if he became president.
The 78-year-old has also repeatedly railed against electric cars, which he wants to pull the plug on. "Trump capitalizes on voters' fear of electric cars", was the headline in Time in mid-June. But those days are over: since the New Yorker met with Tesla founder Elon Musk in March, his tone has changed, the New York Times noticed at the end of July.
Trump says people who own electric cars become schizophrenic because they can only drive their cars for 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/mC45llQ8tN— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2023
Trump suddenly says things like "I've driven [e-cars] and they're incredible, but they're not for everybody" or "Elon Musk, I love Elon Musk". The reverse is also true, as the billionaire's public statements make clear: That he supports Trump financially is clear. The only thing that is unclear is how high his campaign donations are.
And now Trump is saying quite publicly what's what: "I'm for electric cars," he sounded off at an event in Atlanta Georgia on August 3, according to "Business Insider"."I have to be, you know, Elon supports me very strongly. I have no other choice."
Trump: And I am for electric cars. I have to because Elon endorsed me very strongly, Elon. So, I have no choice. pic.twitter.com/le3jL2gSCK— Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2024
-
Monday, August 5, 2024, 6:11 a.m.
US presidential candidate Kennedy confesses to bizarre "bear prank"
Non-party US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has caused a stir with an unusual revelation. In a video published on the X platform on Sunday (local time), Kennedy confessed to having placed a dead bear in New York's Central Park around ten years ago. The incident is now attracting renewed attention after a dead bear cub was actually found in the park in 2014.
According to Kennedy's account, he initially took the bear, which had been run over by a delivery van, with the intention of recycling it. After a dinner in New York, however, he left the carcass in the park and arranged the scene with an old bicycle as if the animal had been hit by a car. Kennedy indicated that he wanted to pre-empt a planned publication by the New Yorker magazine with this revelation. Neither his campaign nor the "New Yorker" have yet responded to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.
Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker… pic.twitter.com/G13taEGzba— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 4, 2024
Kennedy comes from the US political dynasty of the same name. The son of the assassinated Bobby Kennedy and nephew of the also assassinated John F. Kennedy has attracted attention at least since the pandemic, above all for spreading wild conspiracy myths. According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, he is favored by eight percent of voters and is considered to have no chance. However, as every vote could potentially count in the November election, his participation could become a problem for the Republican and Democratic candidates, even if Kennedy would only take a few voters away from them.