Tim Walz's police mugshot for drunk driving from September 23, 1995. Foto: Dawes County Sheriffs Office

In the US election campaign, an almost 30-year-old mugshot, the obligatory police photo for identification purposes, has been brought back to light. It shows: Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' running mate.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tim Walz was arrested for drunk driving in 1995.

He pleaded guilty at the time and accepted the legal consequences.

Walz explained that the incident had made him a more responsible person.

In the current election campaign, the old mugshot is being brought back into play by his opponents to question his suitability. Show more

In the current US election campaign, an almost 30-year-old photo has resurfaced - it is a mugshot taken in the USA by police recognition services. The photo shows Tim Walz (60), who is now running as Kamala Harris' running mate.

The incident took place on September 23, 1995, when the then 31-year-old Walz was caught drunk behind the wheel of his silver Mazda. At almost twice the speed limit, namely 154 instead of 88 kilometers per hour, he caught the eye of a police officer.

A police report on the incident states that Walz failed a breathalyzer test before being taken to Chadron Hospital for a blood test on September 23, 1995. Quelle: Nebraska County Court

The officer also detected a "strong odor of alcohol", as theFrankfurter Rundschaureported, citing police files at the time. A blood test revealed an alcohol level of 0.128 per mille - well above the legal limit of 0.1 per mille. As a result, Walz was briefly detained, where the now published mugshot was taken.

Walz had to surrender his driver's license

Walz was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and exceeding the speed limit. However, the charge was downgraded to "reckless driving". Walz, who was working as a teacher at the time, pleaded guilty and even offered to resign from his job as he felt he was not being a good role model.

The court ruling stipulated a fine of 200 dollars and payment of court costs. Walz also had to surrender his driver's license for 90 days.

During the 2018 election campaign, Walz emphasized that he had learned from the incident and that the experience had made him "a better person and a more responsible leader".

Walz has abstained from alcohol since then

"It was a serious mistake, but it taught me valuable lessons about responsibility and consequences," said Walz. He has abstained from alcohol and coffee ever since - to this day.

Walz's political opponents are now using the mugshot in the current election campaign to sow doubts about his suitability for political office. His supporters, on the other hand, see the offense as minor and long past the statute of limitations.