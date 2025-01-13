Harry and Meghan were criticized for their visit to destroyed Los Angeles. (archive picture) Bild: EPA/Carlos Ortega

Verbal attack on Meghan and Harry: after a visit to the devastated L.A., a Hollywood actress was outraged by the couple. She described a photo shoot of the couple as "repulsive".

After the devastating fires in Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan visited the scene of the disaster.

A Hollywood actress took the flying visit as an opportunity to complain about the "disaster tourists".

The couple have yet to respond. Instead, Meghan announced the postponement of her new Netflix series "With Love, Meghan". Show more

This visit by Harry and Meghan backfired - at least in the opinion of one Hollywood star: last Friday, the couple traveled to Los Angeles to talk to victims of the devastating fires and offer their help. For Hollywood star Justine Bateman, however, the flying visit left a negative aftertaste.

Via X, she compared Harry and Meghan to "disaster tourists" and wrote: "Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers." The couple's photo shoot was "disgusting", the 58-year-old wrote indignantly: "They're 'inspecting the damage'? Are they politicians now?"

Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists.

Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire https://t.co/Kv6v6jSX4y — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025

Mayor of Pasadena praises Harry and Meghan

Victor Gordo, Mayor of Pasadena, had a completely different view of the situation. On the sidelines of the visit, he praised Harry and Meghan as "great people" with "great personalities", according to the Daily Mail. According to Gordo, the feedback from the local people was also consistently positive: "People were very happy to see them."

During their stay in the crisis area, Harry and Meghan distributed food parcels, among other things. They also met José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, who is distributing free hot meals to the population and emergency teams following the forest fires.

"They took the time to meet those affected and spend time with them," praised Mayor Gordo. "They are just very caring people who care deeply about their friends and neighbors."

After the devastating fires in Los Angeles, Harry (left) and Meghan visited one of the disaster sites. Bild: AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Meghan postpones new Netflix series "With Love, Meghan"

Harry and Meghan have not yet responded to the serious allegations made by Justine Bateman. Meanwhile, Meghan has spoken publicly on another topic. Her new Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" has been postponed. Instead of January 15, the production will be available to watch on the streamer from March 4.

"I am grateful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch as we focus on the needs of those affected by the wildfires in my home state of California," the Duchess was quoted as saying in a Netflix statement.

The postponement is also likely to be a reaction to numerous critical voices that arose around the release. Among other things, it was said that Meghan's homage to the state of California, including insights into her gardening and cooking with celebrity friends, was "tactless" and "insensitive" due to the recent fire disaster.

Netflix's contract with Harry and Meghan expires

The delay of "With Love, Meghan" marks another stage in Netflix's rather unfortunate collaboration with Harry and Meghan. While the initial project "Harry & Meghan" was a hit with audiences, enthusiasm for further productions such as "Live to Lead" and "Heart of Invictus" was limited.

The collaboration reached a negative climax when Meghan's much-anticipated children's series "Pearl" was canceled by the streamer even before it was produced. Whether the contract signed in 2020 for 100 million US dollars is extended at the end of the five-year term is therefore also likely to depend to a not inconsiderable extent on the success - or failure - of "With Love, Meghan".