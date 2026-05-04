"Any disruption to the project will unfortunately have to be met with force": US President Donald Trump wants to give ships escort protection in the Strait of Hormuz. EPA/Samuel Corum / POOL/KEYSTONE

Trump wants to allow traffic through the Strait of Hormuz again and give ships escort protection. Tehran reacts sharply. There are skirmishes in the strait, and the Emirates are also fired upon again.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a new escalation in the Iran conflict on Monday.

In the Strait of Hormuz, US helicopters sank Iranian speedboats after they had previously attacked a freighter.

Iran also attacked the United Arab Emirates again for the first time since the ceasefire began in early April.

This may be Iran's response to US President Donald Trump's announcement that ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz would be directed through the strait. Show more

For the first time since the ceasefire in the Iran war began almost four weeks ago, tensions in the Persian Gulf have escalated significantly again. There have been skirmishes between the USA and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. US helicopters sank six Iranian boats after they attacked civilian ships in the strait, Brad Cooper, commander of the US military's regional command responsible for the Middle East (Centcom), announced on Monday.

Iran also attacked the United Arab Emirates for the first time since the ceasefire began in early April. Four cruise missiles were fired at the Emirates, three of which were intercepted and one fell into the sea, the Emirates' Ministry of Defense announced on Monday. A suspected Iranian drone attack also triggered a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah in the east of the Emirates, according to the local government.

Iran confirmed the attack on oil facilities in the port of Fujairah. It was not initially planned, an unnamed military representative told Iranian state radio. He cited an "illegal passage" of US warships through the Strait of Hormuz as the reason for the attack.

Centcom: All Iranian attacks repelled

Observers assumed that the Iranian attacks were a reaction to US President Donald Trump's plan to guide ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz through the strait. As part of this initiative, known as "Project Freedom", two US-flagged merchant ships and warships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Centcom reported.

Cooper said that the US forces had created a passage through the strait. Iran had attacked ships under US protection with missiles, drones and from small speedboats. However, every single one of these attacks had been repelled.

Iran classified "Project Freedom" as a breach of the ceasefire and, according to its own statements, fired on a US Navy warship on Monday. However, reports that a US ship had been hit by two missiles were false, according to Centcom.

Fire on cargo ship

A cargo ship also caught fire off the coast of the Emirates. The fire broke out in the engine room, according to the UK Military Merchant Shipping Safety Office (UKMTO), without giving any details about the cause of the fire. The crew is reportedly safe.

The South Korean government also reported an explosion and fire on a ship belonging to a South Korean operator that was anchored in the Strait of Hormuz. It was unclear whether it was the same ship as the UKMTO announcement.

On Sunday, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the USA would safely escort the ships of "neutral and innocent countries" that Iran had affected with its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz out of the restricted waterways. Any disruption to this plan would "unfortunately have to be met with force".

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) explained that the USA had set up an "extended security area" south of the usual shipping routes for this purpose.

Threats from Iran

The Iranian military command, on the other hand, told the state broadcaster IRIB that passing ships would have to coordinate with them. "We warn that any foreign military power - especially the aggressive US military - that intends to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted," explained Major General Ali Abdollahi.

Trump's initiative is a "delusion", according to a report by the Iranian state news agency Irna. Any American interference in the Strait of Hormuz would be seen as a violation of the ceasefire, explained the head of the security commission in parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, on Platform X.