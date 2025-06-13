8.11 a.m.

North Korea has strongly condemned the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. The United States and Israel are escalating tensions in the Middle East through the use of military force, the North Korean foreign ministry said today.

The attack violated Iran's territorial integrity. The ministry called on the "righteous international community" to raise a united voice against the "confrontational behavior" of the two countries.

During his first term in office, US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un several times. However, diplomatic efforts failed due to disagreements over the lifting of US-imposed sanctions and North Korea's steps to halt its nuclear and missile programs.

Since then, Kim has accelerated his arms development and ignored offers of talks from Washington and Seoul.