Ukraine is said to have destroyed a Russian military train with armored vehicles in another drone attack. (symbolic image) Stringer/TASS/dpa

Ukraine is said to have struck again in Russia with the help of hidden drones and destroyed more than 100 enemy vehicles on a military train. But the reports about the attack raise many questions.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rumors are circulating on social media that Ukraine has once again succeeded in carrying out a daring drone attack in Russia.

Hidden drones are said to have destroyed a military train with tanks and army vehicles.

In the absence of reliable sources and evidence, the question arises: is this all just propaganda? Show more

It would be the second major coup within a week. Following Operation "Spider Web", Ukraine is said to have carried out another drone attack against the Russian army that was as brazen as it was successful. Hidden drones are said to have been used to attack a military train, destroying more than 100 armored army vehicles, seven artillery systems and 13 tanks.

The reports of the attack cannot be independently verified. There has also been no official confirmation to date. Various media outlets refer to social media posts from Ukrainian sources and Russian military bloggers.

💥 BREAKING: Ukrainian drones flew out of grain train car hatches and destroyed 13 Russian tanks and more than a 100 armored vehicles and other equipment being transported by the Russian train in occupied southern Ukraine. The hatches appear to have been opened by remote control, again.



[image or embed] — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko.bsky.social) 7. Juni 2025 um 22:45

Unlike Operation Spiderweb, in which the Ukrainian secret service simultaneously attacked several military airports in Russia and destroyed dozens of fighter bombers, there is no video footage of the train attack. Not much can therefore be said about the relationship between the reliability of the information and propaganda.

However, the reports would fit into the picture of current Ukrainian tactics. On the one hand, the execution of the attack is similar to Operation "Spider Web". The drones are said to have been hidden in a kind of Trojan horse and to have traveled in a grain wagon with the military train.

Is all this true? Many questions remain unanswered.

The hatches of the grain wagon were opened by remote detonation. The drones first paralyzed the train's locomotive and then destroyed the military cargo when the train came to a stop.

Several Russian Z-bloggers report this. Spiderweb 2.0? "Another unthinkable fuck-up by our special services. There is no point in remaining silent any more. The enemy destroyed a locomotive with tanks and dozens of armored vehicles.



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 7. Juni 2025 um 22:22

It remains questionable whether the attack took place as reported by a few media outlets. For one thing, there is a lack of video evidence, which Ukraine has provided reliably and quickly in similar operations in the past. Secondly, the sources do not appear to be watertight: there is only a screenshot without a user name from the Russian military blogger who is repeatedly quoted.

Supply lines disrupted

It is also doubtful whether the number of destroyed military equipment is correct. However, it is conceivable that the reports are intended to create uncertainty in Russia. After all, the uncertainty for Russia is worse than the loss of more than a hundred tanks and vehicles. During the attack on the bomber fleet, the drones were transported to the deployment site by truck. Now freight wagons are also said to have been used.

In order to ensure the security of the supply lines, not only the roads but also the rails need to be monitored. This in turn leads to delays, which ultimately have an impact on combat effectiveness on the front line.