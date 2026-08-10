A U.S. company with ties to Donald Trump is pushing ahead with oil drilling in Greenland—even though it doesn't have permission to do so. The government of the island, which is part of Denmark, has issued the company a "stern warning." Will the Americans even care?

Here's what it's all about A Texas-based company planning to drill for oil in eastern Greenland has transported heavy equipment into the area—without a permit—where an oil field worth up to one trillion dollars may lie.

The Autonomous Government of Greenland has issued a stern warning to the company and ordered the material to be stored for the time being.

Unfazed by this, Donald Trump is ramping up the pressure on the Greenland issue with a TV statement and a post. Summary created with

"The copyright holder will receive a stern warning," write the Greenlandic authorities. They are referring to an American oil company that has been officially criticized by the autonomous government.

What happened? It involves Greenland Energy, a company founded last year in Texas. It plans to drill for oil in northeastern Greenland, in Nunap Qeqqa—which was known as Jameson Land until 2023. Reserves worth one trillion dollars are believed to lie there.

For this reason, Greenland Energy has transported heavy equipment for the construction of drilling rigs. It was shipped back in September 2025 from Pituffik on the west coast—where the U.S. operates a military base—to Tasiilaq on the island’s east coast. At that time, a permit had been issued for the operation.

"No connection to an annexation"

However, according to the authorities, this material was transported further even though the permit had expired. It was nevertheless unloaded on the Nunap Qeqqa Peninsula, also known as Jameson Land. It is now being temporarily stored in Nerlerit Inaat, a town on the peninsula. “It would be disproportionate to require that the equipment be transported back to Tasiilaq,” the authorities write.

Pituffik (1), Tasiilaq (2), and Nunap Qeqqa (3), which was called Jameson Land until 2023. Google Earth

One thing is certain: “The materials will not be shipped until the necessary permits have been obtained.” Now, one might assume that Greenland Energy simply made a mistake, but what makes the matter so sensitive is that the company has close ties to Donald Trump and the U.S. government, according to the British “Guardian” reports.

According to the report, Larry Swets, CEO and major shareholder of Greenland Energy, has close ties to the U.S. president’s inner circle. However, Swets insists that the oil project has “no connection to an annexation by the U.S.”

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However, according to *The Guardian*, Greenland Energy has hired a former U.S. Navy officer who was previously involved in the Golden Dome project. This is the U.S. military’s planned missile defense system, the operation of which would require the annexation of Greenland, as Trump has stated.

"Hello, Greenland": Trump Steps Up the Pressure

The *Guardian* also notes that Greenland Energy has hired Phil McGraw, also known as Dr. Phil: The conservative TV star, who serves on the U.S. government’s Commission on Religious Freedom, is set to film a documentary about the oil project and “capture the mission of these modern-day oil speculators.”

Dr. Phil McGraw (left) and U.S. President Donald Trump know each other well: The photo was taken on May 1 in The Villages, Florida. French 12/11/74 AP

As recently as June, Greenland Energy announced that it had obtained a permit to transport the construction materials. But now the company’s chairman has had to backtrack: “Our enthusiasm for the project led us to express ourselves in a way that caused confusion,” the “Guardian” quotes Larry Swets as saying.

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Donald Trump isn't exactly helping to clear up the "confusion": The day after the warning, the U.S. president discussed the matter in a phone call with the right-wing U.S. broadcaster Real America's Voice. The 80-year-old says that Greenland will be under U.S. control by the end of his term. “You can actually bet on it,” he says.

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Two days after this interview, Trump posted a bizarre AI video titled “Hello, Greenland!”: In it, an oversized U.S. president appears to be picking out the island’s best bits. One thing is clear: The White House is keeping up the pressure on this contentious issue. The island’s government, Denmark as its international representative, and the EU must endure it.

"Don't even think about it"

"No one should think that Trump has given up on his plan to take over Greenland," comments Irish political scientist John O’Brennan on X. “This is the latest act of lawlessness his followers are currently committing. Europe: You are on the verge of a severe test.”

“Has Trump’s invasion of Greenland already begun?” asks Kenneth Roth, former head of the NGO Human Rights Watch. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat adds: “Invasions often begin with ‘technical’ projects that justify the presence of agents and ‘technical experts’ who are simultaneously spying and making preparations.”

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Jessica Berlin of the Brussels-based think tank Center for European Policy Analysis warns Greenland and Denmark on X: “Don’t even think about allowing that. If you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile. Kick them out immediately, or accept that you’ve just opened the floodgates.”

One must not show any weakness toward Trump—just as with Vladimir Putin.