Hawaii tourists must pay climate tax in future - Gallery According to the tourism authority, around ten million visitors came to Hawaii in 2023. (Archive) Image: dpa A new tax will fund projects that protect nature and combat climate change. (archive) Image: dpa Two years ago, an inferno of flames destroyed parts of the island of Maui. (archive) Image: dpa Hawaii tourists must pay climate tax in future - Gallery According to the tourism authority, around ten million visitors came to Hawaii in 2023. (Archive) Image: dpa A new tax will fund projects that protect nature and combat climate change. (archive) Image: dpa Two years ago, an inferno of flames destroyed parts of the island of Maui. (archive) Image: dpa

A fire inferno destroyed parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui in 2023. The US state now wants to make holidaymakers pay more - with a levy for climate impacts. Not everyone is convinced.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hawaii levies a "green fee" to finance climate protection. It is expected to raise 100 million dollars a year.

The tax applies to hotels, vacation homes and cruises. At 300 dollars per night, an extra 2.25 dollars is added.

Hoteliers warn that travel to Hawaii could become too expensive. However, experts expect savings to be made on food and excursions. Show more

A new climate tax for tourists in Hawaii is causing concern among hoteliers in the vacation paradise. From 2026, the new tax is intended to finance projects that protect nature and combat climate change.

"As an island chain, Hawaii cannot wait for the next disaster before we take action. We must build resilience now," wrote the governor of the US state of Hawaii, Josh Green, on Platform X on Wednesday (local time).

As an island chain, Hawaiʻi cannot wait for the next disaster to hit before taking action. We must build resiliency now, and the Green Fee will provide the necessary financing to ensure resources are available for our future. pic.twitter.com/lYytUzKw4e — Governor Josh Green (@GovJoshGreenMD) May 28, 2025

Hawaii is the first US state to introduce such a levy for climate impacts, the governor's office had previously announced. According to estimates, the "Green Fee" will bring in almost 100 million dollars a year, the equivalent of around 88 million euros.

Memories of the tragedy on Maui

The tax is also a reaction to the catastrophic forest fires on Maui around two years ago. An inferno of flames destroyed parts of the island in August 2023. More than 100 people lost their lives. The picturesque coastal town of Lahaina in the west of Maui was almost completely burnt down. Scientists warn that climate change is making extreme weather events such as storms, floods and fires more likely.

Specifically, it is about a 0.75 percent increase on an existing tax for travelers staying in hotels or vacation homes from 1 January 2026, reported USA Today. Overnight stays on cruise ships are also to be taxed for the first time. With a hotel rate of 300 dollars per night, an additional 2.25 dollars per night would be due, according to the newspaper. According to Hawaii News Now, the tax burden for visitors to Hawaii would be around 19 percent - making it one of the highest in the USA.

Hoteliers are worried

"I'm very concerned that it's going to be too expensive for people coming to Hawaii," the station quoted the president of the Hawaii Hotel Alliance, Jerry Gibson, as saying. "You always have to weigh these decisions, and we're certainly getting to a point where we have to be really careful and watch out."

On the other hand, Carl Bonham of the University of Hawaii told the station, "A small change in the tax on your lodging is probably not enough to make you change Hawaii as a destination." But it could lead to tourists spending less money on restaurants or excursions.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, a total of around ten million visitors came to Hawaii in 2023.