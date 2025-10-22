Paul Ingrassia will not become head of the federal agency. KEYSTONE

Paul Ingrassia was actually supposed to play a key role in protecting whistleblowers. But shortly before his hearing in the Senate, Donald Trump's nominee came under pressure over racist chat messages - and has now withdrawn his nomination.

Media reports revealed chat messages in which he allegedly referred to himself as a "Nazi" and disparaged the holiday honoring Martin Luther King.

Following cross-party criticism and a lack of support in the Senate, Ingrassia withdrew his candidacy. Show more

The lawyer nominated by President Donald Trump, Paul Ingrassia, has withdrawn his candidacy to head the Office of Special Counsel. In a statement on Platform X, the 30-year-old explained that he "unfortunately lacks enough Republican votes at this time" to be confirmed in the Senate.

This marks the end of a nomination that had already caused fierce controversy in the run-up to the vote. The Office of Special Counsel is an independent federal agency responsible for protecting whistleblowers and investigating violations of the Hatch Act, which restricts political influence by government employees.

The withdrawal was triggered by a report by the portal "Politico", which published a series of private chat messages on Monday. In them, Ingrassia is said to have described himself as someone with "Nazi tendencies" and wished the holiday in honor of civil rights activist Martin Luther King to "hell".

Ingrassia's lawyer explained that the messages could have been manipulated or taken out of context. Nevertheless, the remarks sparked cross-party outrage. Even in the ranks of the Republicans, there was a growing number of voices rejecting confirmation in the Senate.

Not only one top Democrat was hoping for the nomination to be withdrawn

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a close party colleague of Trump's, had already stated on Tuesday morning that he hoped the nomination would be withdrawn before a vote was held. According to the US media, several Republican senators also emphasized that they could not support Ingrassia.

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described the candidate's comments as "dangerous" and declared that someone with such views should "never hold a leadership position within the government".

The case is one in a series of failed personnel decisions by the President. In recent months, several Trump candidates had already withdrawn their nominations or failed in the Senate - most recently a candidate for the post of US Attorney General in Washington and the designated head of the Labor Statistics Authority.

With Ingrassia's withdrawal, the government must now once again search for a suitable candidate to fill the vacant key post. The White House did not initially respond to inquiries from the American media.