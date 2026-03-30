Police try to protect the Capitol from intruders. Julio Cortez/AP/dpa

He was the face of the Capitol storm on January 6, 2021, was convicted, pardoned by Donald Trump: Now Adam Johnson could be elected to political office. What does this say about the culture in the USA?

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Adam Johnson became dubiously famous during the storming of the US Capitol: he was the man who allowed himself to be caught and photographed with Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

Five years after the Capitol storm, Johnson ran for local office in Florida and deliberately used his fame at the time in the election campaign.

His candidacy is seen as a test case as to whether the political assessment of January 6 has shifted to such an extent that it can no longer do harm - but can be beneficial. Show more

With a broad grin, Adam Johnson carries Nancy Pelosi's lectern through the corridors like a trophy on January 6, 2021. The picture goes around the world - and makes Johnson a symbolic figure of the storming of the US Capitol by thousands of Trump supporters.

Five years later, the same man is on a ballot paper in Florida. Adam Johnson, the "lectern guy", is running for a local political office in Manatee County, south of Tampa. It is an inconspicuous office, responsible for development plans, infrastructure and budget issues.

And yet this candidacy is anything but local. It is a test case for how far the narrative about the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 has changed - or not. Johnson's past as an insurgent is by no means just a burden. It is also his political asset.

Capitol storm doesn't have to be a stigma

Although Adam Johnson was convicted for his involvement in the storming of the Capitol, he got off relatively lightly in legal terms. He served a short prison sentence (75 days) and had to pay a fine of 5,000 US dollars. At the beginning of 2025, he was finally pardoned by Donald Trump along with others involved in the Capitol storm.

This man of all people, who by his own admission has rarely voted and publicly doubts that the 2020 presidential election was fair, now has enough faith in the political system to run for office himself. Adam Johnson wants to be elected to the Manatee County Board of Supervisors - and hopes that his reputation as a "lectern guy" will help him.

For this photo, they gave me

-75 days in federal prison

-$5,000 fine

-200 hours of community service

-1 year of supervised release



But what I took from them was their pride. I'd take that deal every time.



Happy Patriots Day. pic.twitter.com/f5AEUT42rF — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) January 6, 2025

In any case, Johnson demonstratively submitted his candidacy on the fifth anniversary of the Capitol Tower: for PR reasons. "You're immediately the talk of the town," says Johson in an interview with a local TV station, making no secret of the fact that he benefits from his high profile. The excitement after the storming of the Capitol was entirely positive for him. His photo with Pelosi's lectern is "free marketing": Johnson has made it his campaign symbol.

Candidacy is "at the heart of America's crisis"

It sounds strange when an avowed enemy of democracy, of all people, wants to be elected democratically. Johnson presents himself as an outsider running against a political establishment. "He really embodies the core of the crisis America is in," says Stephen Marche, author of the book "The Next Civil War" in the Washington Post. "Here's someone who has literally defiled the symbols of democracy and is now trying to become part of that democracy. That's a kind of internal contradiction that is extremely, extremely dangerous."

Johnson may "only" be running for office at a local level. But for critics, that's where the relativization of the attack on democratic institutions begins: For Johnson, January 6 is part of the political brand that can be capitalized on.

Adam Johnson was sentenced to prison and fined for his involvement in the storming of the Capitol. KEYSTONE

"Known, but not necessarily trustworthy"

What is particularly controversial is that Johnson presents his actions at the time differently today than he did in court. While he pleaded guilty during the trial and showed remorse, he now describes his role as a legitimate protest.

"I believe I was exercising my First Amendment right to free speech and protest," Johnson says today. "I went into a building, took a photo with a piece of furniture and left." Insight looks different - as more recent posts by Johnson also show.

Stopped by to bury the metaphorical hatchet and maybe get some help with my portfolio. pic.twitter.com/5sm5rTcFX4 — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) March 3, 2026

Will Johnson succeed with his strategy? Although the Republicans dominate in Manatee County, it is not even clear for Johnson whether he will survive the primary elections in August. After all, local elections follow their own rules. Infrastructure, housing and taxes matter more here than national symbolic politics. One local observer summed it up to "YourObserver" like this: Johnson is "very well known, but not necessarily trustworthy".

Local election could send a signal

The fact that Johnson, as a convicted Capitol striker, is running for office at all shows how much the political sovereignty of interpretation of the event has shifted. Especially as he is not the only one.

Several participants or supporters of January 6 have tried to gain a political foothold in recent years. Two examples: In Oregon, David Medina, who was charged with obstructing official proceedings and later pardoned, is running for governor. In South Carolina, Tyler Dykes, who was convicted of assaulting police officers and subsequently pardoned, is running for a seat in the House of Representatives.

So far, the success of the Capitol strikers in elections has been very limited. Although the candidates have been able to generate attention, there have been no election victories. According to the AP, there is no documented case of a convicted Capitol Storm participant subsequently winning office.

This is precisely why we are looking all the more closely at this inconspicuous election in Florida. Should Johnson win, it would be more than just a local decision. It would be a signal: that January 6 is no longer a stain, but can be used politically. That would not be the best sign for democracy in the USA.