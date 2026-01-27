The man without the mask: Greg Bovino is the face of escalating US immigration policy. Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Greg Bovino is the face of US immigration policy. The Border Patrol chief uses provocation and breaches of the law in ICE raids. Now he will soon have to leave Minneapolis.

Andreas Fischer

Gregory Kent Bovino has never tried to remain invisible. On the contrary. He is the man who appears during raids by hooded ICE agents without a mask, with a firm voice, a straight gaze and a pose that does not merely assert authority. At a time when state power in the USA is once again being demonstratively staged, Bovino has become one of its most striking figures.

Greg Bovino is the man for the rough stuff - and he seems to relish the role. "The victims are the border guards", he provoked after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The nurse wanted to "cause maximum damage and massacre the law enforcement authorities", claims Bovino and redistributes the perpetrator-victim roles. Now, according to media reports, he is to be withdrawn from Minneapolis again and removed from his role as "Commander at Large" of the Border Patrol - the controversial statement is also said to have played a role in this.

Bovino is also said to have been removed from his role as "Commander at Large" of the Border Patrol, as the US magazine "Atlantic" reports.

"Gestapo Greg" likes it martial

A year ago, the chief of a small Border Patrol unit was only known to a few insiders, but since then Greg Bovino has risen rapidly. As tactical commander, he led the aggressive ICE raids in Los Angeles last year. The ensuing protests were a welcome justification for Donald Trump to send the National Guard into the city.

Bovino was later sent to support ICE officials in Chicago, Charlottesville, New Orleans and most recently Minneapolis.

Bovino makes his deployments publicity-effective. In videos, he mocks Democratic politicians and stages operations like action scenes. California Governor Gavin Newsom openly calls him "Gestapo Greg", which also has to do with an appearance in a coat that is reminiscent of the SS in its aesthetics.

Bovino, born in 1970, is no newcomer, no radicalized career changer. He has been with the Border Patrol for almost 30 years. Colleagues describe him as exceptionally intelligent, behind a deliberately cultivated "country boy" appearance. Someone who is underestimated. And that is dangerous.

Farm worker raid as an application for Donald Trump

Shortly before Trump began his second term in office, Bovino showed what could be expected of him. On the highly symbolic January 6, 2025, he led the "Return to Sender" operation: he withdrew his people from the border between California and Mexico and took them north for a raid in agricultural Kern County. Many Latinos work there as harvest workers.

During this operation, the officers carried out random, suspicionless checks at gas stations, highways and small dirt roads. 78 people were arrested, the community was unsettled, Bovino had achieved his goal and today this operation is regarded as a dress rehearsal for the ICE's actions.

Greg Bovino accepts anger and indignation during his operations. He is not even bothered by the fact that courts subsequently find that there is no legal basis. Bovino creates facts and produces images. For example, that of a five-year-old boy wearing a blue bunny ears cap being held by the backpack by an ICE officer outside a kindergarten.

According to his preschool, the child was used as bait to lure other people out of the building. Bovino defended the deployment - explaining that his officers were "experts in dealing with children". The phrase has burned itself deep into the collective memory.

Stoking fears and unsettling people

He doesn't take the truth too seriously either. In Chicago, Bovino threw two tear gas grenades into the crowd during an operation - without the prescribed warning. A judge convicted him of making a false statement, Bovino himself rejects criticism as "agenda-driven". Racial profiling? A political battle term. Violations of the law? Necessary harshness.

"(U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi) Noem and (Border Patrol Chief Greg) Bovino are denying obvious truths. They lie in the manner of authoritarian regimes that require people to accept lies as a show of power," the New York Times commented. Bovino's behavior is emblematic of the immigration policy of Donald Trump's government: state harshness is no longer hidden, but used openly - to stir up fears and unsettle people.