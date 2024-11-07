With a lot of humor and cynicism, Donald Trump has managed to connect with so many Americans. AP Photo/Steve Helber

Donald Trump emerges victorious from the election campaign. He did it with humor, anger, optimism and cynicism. Many voters felt understood by him, according to the US media.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's campaign style was a mix of emotions such as anger, humor and optimism.

Trump succeeded in winning over a broad base of supporters from different backgrounds who felt understood by him.

The assassination attempt in Pennsylvania further strengthened his support.

As a result, Trump also found approval in religious circles, with some seeing him as chosen by God. Show more

Donald Trump (78) has been elected. What helped him to win the election again? According to the New York Times, this will be analyzed for a long time. Many Americans and the rest of the world were surprised on Wednesday morning. Trump was an extremely effective campaigner.

Trump won the race for his third presidential candidacy with a mix of comedy, anger, optimism, darkness and cynicism, as the US daily newspaper puts it. As a master of communication, he has won over new supporters, but has also continued to captivate the old ones.

Many US Americans feel understood by Trump

The New York Times observed voters at the election rallies, talked to them and drew conclusions.

A wide variety of people from a wide variety of places and backgrounds who felt understood by Trump, as a hay and cattle farmer in Smithton, Pennsylvania, explained to the US daily newspaper. "He just knows where we're coming from," the woman told The New York Times.

At Trump's rallies, no one was on their cell phones and the audience had their attention riveted on him. It felt as if people thought they knew the 78-year-old after all these years and that he knew them too.

Assassination attempt in Butler became Trump's advantage

The assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, also contributed to everything: The connection to his supporters* deepened and new ones were added. Mark Zuckerberg (40), the co-founder of Facebook, described Trump's reaction as "one of the most blatant things" when he jumped up after being shot and shouted "Fight!".

This incident also won Trump some approval from religious circles, which had previously been rather reluctant to get involved. According to the New York Times, a female bus driver said that he had probably been chosen by God. He was there to defeat evil, his victory was predestined.

And then there was the other side - people who struggled with Trump's style. Older voters did not find it funny when the 78-year-old businessman joked about President Biden and made fun of his age and frailty. He also caused discomfort with misogynistic comments. And many other "hateful" things.

Despite all the "tasteless" comments, he was able to win over enough voters in the end. According to the New York Times, not because he said these things, but because he said them.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All AI-generated content is verified by the editorial team.

