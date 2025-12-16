Alexander Eichwald caused a stir as an Adolf Hitler-style speaker at the founding event of the AfD youth organization "Generation Deutschland". Picture: Screenshot AfD TV

Great excitement when a speaker appeared at the founding event of the AfD youth organization two and a half weeks ago in the Adolf Hitler style. Many people wondered afterwards: Who is that? Now Alexander Eichwald is speaking.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alexander Eichwald caused a stir as an Adolf Hitler-style speaker at the AfD Youth. After the performance, some people wondered: Who is that? And was that perhaps satire?

Now the 30-year-old explains himself in an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" and the Viennese newspaper "Der Standard".

Eichwald claims that he wants to warn against the AfD, even though he does share certain views of Germany's largest far-right party. Show more

His appearance at the founding event of the AfD youth organization "Generation Deutschland" two and a half weeks ago caused quite a stir and quickly went viral afterwards:

Alexander Eichwald stood out with Hitler-like statements, edgy gestures and a rolling R - which caused irritation across the political spectrum.

The 30-year-old said sentences such as: You share "love and loyalty to Germany" and that it is a "national duty" to protect German culture from foreign influences. The appearance came across as an exaggerated imitation of mass murderer Adolf Hitler.

Afterwards, many people asked themselves: Who is this guy? Is it an infiltrated figure who wants to make fun of the AfD? Or was it satire?

Meeting with Eichwald takes place in a cemetery

After " Die Zeit" and other media searched in vain for Alexander Eichwald, he now explains himself in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", or "SZ" for short, and in the Viennese newspaper "Der Standard".

The meeting with the "SZ" took place at a cemetery in Herford, his home town in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia - and apparently without payment, contrary to earlier reports.

During the interview, the 30-year-old also shows the "SZ" journalist his identity card and his AfD party card: Alexander Eichwald is actually written on them.

This at least clarifies one thing: he is not an artificial figure.

Eichwald is friendly during the interviews and also apologizes for the circumstances. But the fact is that he has to be equally afraid of the right and the left.

Yes, his speech at the founding event of the AfD youth organization was a "planned action". To harm the AfD? "No, not that."

He was moderate in his statements, Eichwald claims in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", compared to Kevin Dorow, who quoted a Hitler Youth slogan at the founding event of "Generation Germany".

Eichwald: "I am the voice of many people"

According to Eichwald, it was his tone of voice that made the difference. However, as a Russian-German, he could not pronounce the R any other way. "Apparently the only thing that distinguishes the AfD from the NSDAP in the eyes of AfDers is the rolling R."

His words were "tailor-made" for the audience, the youth, who the AfD leadership concedes are more radical. According to Eichwald in the SZ, he meant some parts of his speech seriously, for example that minorities should adapt to the majority and not the other way around.

He himself did not see the comparison of people of different origins with cows and pigs in the same way. It was "exaggerated", but he had "hit a nerve" with it. And that "as a politician".

He continued: "I am the voice of many, many people in society, and if I am the bogeyman for that, then - all well and good, I can take it."

Eichwald claims that neo-Nazis are in charge in the AfD

In an interview with the SZ, Alexander Eichwald vehemently rejects the term satire. He is not an artist and has nothing to do with Jan Böhmermann, the magazine "Titanic" or the "Center for Political Beauty".

But his appearance in front of the AfD youth was an "action" after all. What is currently happening politically is "Weimar 2.0". Neo-Nazis were calling the shots in the AfD. He wanted to show that.

In an interview with Der Standard, Alexander Eichwald says: "We can't stand up and say that the AfD is our last hope. I'm not prepared to hand them the sceptre."

On the other hand, there are aspects of AfD policy that he thinks are good: "Compared to other parties, the AfD is the most conscientious when it comes to border protection and domestic security."

Eichwald also admits that he had an intention with the content, style and tone of his speech: "It was intended to attract attention. I wanted to criticize society."

Because: "In Germany, we have to talk about the fact that I said things that many people say behind closed doors or behind closed doors, at the regulars' table and in the AfD."

Alexander Eichwald will lose his job

Alexander Eichwald is satisfied with his action, as the speech was a big topic afterwards. What he showed at the founding event of the AfD youth organization "Generation Deutschland" was "nothing other than a mirror of our politics today".

Who can even distinguish between satire and reality, he asks. With US President Donald Trump? With German Chancellor Friedrich Merz?

Eichwald says that he would actually like to remain politically active. Although, of course, he will have to wait and see whether he hasn't "burned himself" with his appearance. "I hope I've helped Germany more than I've harmed it," he tells the SZ journalist as he leaves.

Eichwald says he currently lives in seclusion. He only leaves his apartment after dark. He will lose his job as a personnel planner because of his AfD appearance. Talks about leaving his employer are already underway.

Alexander Eichwald suspected that this would happen. "Sending the message was more important to me," he says in "Der Standard".

More videos from the department