Brazil and the USA are not on good terms at the moment. But at the UN General Debate, US President Trump and Brazilian head of state Lula meet - and hug.

US President Donald Trump and his Brazilian counterpart hugged on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

They also agreed to meet next week.

Relations between the two countries have recently been very tense.

The main reason for this is the criminal proceedings against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

In response to the proceedings against Bolsonaro, Trump imposed punitive tariffs of 50 percent on numerous Brazilian products. Show more

Relations between the USA and Brazil have been severely strained - now there are the first signs of an easing of tensions: on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump not only embraced his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but also arranged to meet him next week, as Trump said during his speech to more than 140 heads of state and government at the UN General Debate. "He seems like a nice man. He likes me, I like him," Trump continued.

The background to the tense diplomatic relationship between Brazil and the USA is primarily the criminal proceedings against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Almost two weeks ago, Trump's close ally was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison by the Supreme Court for an attempted coup following his election defeat to Lula. Trump had criticized the proceedings as politically motivated. In response, he imposed punitive tariffs of 50 percent on numerous Brazilian products.

Lula: Brazil's sovereignty is not negotiable

In his speech to the UN General Assembly, Trump once again accused Brazil of suppressing the rights and freedoms of American citizens - including through censorship, repression and corruption in the judiciary.

In his UN speech, Lula presented the verdict against Bolsonaro as proof of the strength of Brazilian democracy and emphasized that the country's sovereignty is non-negotiable.