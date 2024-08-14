Japan's head of government Kishida - seen here announcing his resignation on Wednesday - is drawing the consequences of a party donation scandal. Picture: Keystone/Japan Pool/Kyodo News via AP

A party donation scandal in Japan's long-term ruling party LDP has consequences. Party leader Kishida no longer wants to run for re-election. This means that the G7 country will soon have a new head of government.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Japan's head of government Fumio Kishida, stuck in a poll slump, is giving up.

He will not be standing for re-election in the upcoming election for leader of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in September, Kishida said.

Kishida is thus taking responsibility for a political donation scandal in which some of the inner-party power groups are involved.

He was increasingly criticized for his handling of the matter. Show more

Japan's head of government Fumio Kishida, stuck in a poll slump, is giving up. Kishida said that he would not be standing for re-election as leader of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the upcoming election in September. The leader of the party, which has been in power almost without interruption for decades, is usually also the Prime Minister. Kishida is thus taking responsibility for a political donation scandal in which some of the inner-party power groups are involved. He has been increasingly criticized for his handling of it. The approval ratings for his government, which took office in October 2021, fell below 30 percent as a result.

Under Kishida, Japan made a historic change to its security strategy in response to China's striving for power and the threat posed by North Korea and decided on a massive military build-up. In a departure from the security doctrine, which had previously focused exclusively on defense, the US ally wants to put itself in a position to eliminate enemy missile positions in the future. The defense budget is rising sharply.

Kishida changed Japan's security strategy

The change of course came in the face of a security environment that the government describes as the "most serious and complicated" since the Second World War. China's military presence in the region represents "the greatest strategic challenge". Japan's protecting power, the USA, puts it in similar terms. Despite his unpopularity, Kishida has long sought to secure re-election in the race for the leadership of his party. However, calls for his resignation have been growing louder and louder within the LDP.

Following Kishida's retirement announcement, names of possible successor candidates are already circulating in the Japanese media. These include former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the reform-minded Minister for Digital Affairs Taro Kono, LDP Secretary General Toshimitu Motegi and Minister for Economic Security Sanae Takaichi. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi are also among those who could enter the race.

dpa