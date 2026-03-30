Pamela Genini was killed in October. IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int.

Five months after the violent death of Pamela Genini, her family has been dealt another blow. During the planned reburial of the 29-year-old at Strozza Cemetery, staff discovered that the coffin had been opened and the body mutilated.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the planned reburial of Pamela Genini, cemetery employees discovered that the coffin had been opened and the 29-year-old's head had been cut off and stolen.

The Bergamo public prosecutor's office is investigating the desecration of the body and the theft of the head, but no arrests have yet been made.

Pamela Genini was murdered in Milan in October 2025 by her ex-partner, who has since been in prison for stalking and murder. Show more

Pamela Genini was laid to rest on October 24, 2025 in the Strozza cemetery in the northern Italian province of Bergamo. The violent death of the 29-year-old model had shaken Italy - her partner is said to have killed her with more than 30 stab wounds in their Milan apartment after a break-up. He has since been in custody for stalking and murder.

But the family's suffering does not end there. When relatives wanted to have Pamela reburied in a family chapel, a cemetery worker made a gruesome discovery: the screws on the coffin had been loosened. When the coffin was opened, the full extent of the crime was revealed - the body had been mutilated, the head cut off and stolen.

"This is an inhuman atrocity", Pamela's mother told Italian media.

Investigation underway - no arrests

The Bergamo public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. According to the portal "L'Unione Sarda ", the alleged offenses are desecration of a corpse and head snatching in accordance with Article 411 of the Italian Criminal Code, which is punishable by two to seven years in prison. The penalties are even higher for acts committed in a cemetery.

Family lawyer Nicodemo Gentile explained that initial assessments pointed to several perpetrators. So far, there have been neither arrests nor indications of a ransom demand. It has not been ruled out that there could be a pathological connection to Pamela Genini behind the crime.

The story of the crime itself is harrowing. On the evening of October 14, 2025, Pamela's ex-partner forced his way into her apartment. "I'm scared, he's crazy. I don't know what to do," she wrote to a friend shortly beforehand.

The police were called - but when the officers arrived, all they could hear were her screams from the balcony. Too late. The model bled to death and her partner is currently in custody on urgent suspicion of the crime.